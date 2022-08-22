Last weekend, hundreds of campers and their families skipped over a few barriers to basketball. Kids honed their hoops skills, whether just trying it out or falling further in love with the sport.

It was noisy even before the NBA and WNBA stars showed up.

With $500,000 of funding from the state, the new Basketball Equity Program — launched by the Seattle Sports Commission and King County Play Equity Coalition, alongside area partners — removed some potential obstacles between kids and the sport. Organizations assembled to identify needs in the community and offer recommendations.

Several of those findings were used last weekend. Each of the more than 200 kids at the camp hosted by the Give Back Foundation, a local nonprofit founded by Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman, had their registration fees waived. Parents had to back well up to fit Hickman’s surprise guests, 6-foot-10 Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) and 7-foot Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), into photos with their 5- to 8-year-olds.

Transportation was identified as a significant issue in many households. On Friday, buses picked up campers in Tukwila and Federal Way for Seattle Storm Youth Basketball Camp at Bellevue College. Everyone got a free lunch and a take-home snack while more than half of the 120 attendees had entry fees waived.

Midway through a sweep of the Washington Mystics and about 15 hours removed from a tense, 86-83 comeback win in the Storm’s playoff opener, guard Briann January entered the Bellevue gym to cheers and congratulations.

January, 35, grew up in Spokane and is grateful for summer camps that gave her drills to take home. She dived right in Friday, doling out tips without waiting for instruction.

“I remember being a pretty shy kid growing up. But these things really helped me come out of my shell and find my voice,” January said.

January noted the camps can get expensive. That can cut down on valuable opportunities for kids from low-income families.

“You could be unlocking something that’s going to impact them for the rest of their lives,” she said. “This is an opportunity for them to experience things that they haven’t before. This could lead to who knows what.”

Tyee Middle School student Savannah Johnson is already a huge Storm fan and appeared in a team commercial with her sister. For her 11th birthday Aug. 7, she went to Sue Bird’s final regular-season home game.

Johnson was thrilled to hear the Storm’s summer camp would resume after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“The minute I walked in, I felt like I could smell all the excitement,” Johnson said.

It was the first basketball camp for Tayvon Smith, also 11, who likes football but is giving another sport a chance. He and friend Zymiere Downs, 9, took the bus to Bellevue College from the Federal Way Boys & Girls Club.

Downs’ early favorite part was the one-on-one drills. Smith’s? “Lunch.”

Storm alumna Simone Edwards, who is battling rare and aggressive cancer, moved among the groups and later told the story of how she was scouted at 16, a track athlete who hadn’t yet heard of basketball. She fielded questions from campers that ranged from what she eats for breakfast (fruit, sometimes porridge) to how many championships the “Jamaican Hurricane” won with Seattle (the first one, in 2004).

There was a wide range of skill levels, but Edwards encouraged her fellow late starters. She told them their present circumstances didn’t dictate their futures.

“I tell them that I was that child and look, I’m not that child anymore,” she said. “Don’t compare yourself to others. Be committed to what you want to do.”

The next day, Bulldogs sophomore Hickman hosted kids from around the state at the Rainier Vista Boys & Girls Club. The campers “went crazy” for the top two picks in the 2022 NBA draft, Banchero and Holmgren, who stopped by before the CrawsOver.

Hickman attended the Nike Elite 100 camp with Banchero, a fellow Seattle native. Hickman said he picked up a few ideas and applied them to The Give Back Youth Basketball Camp, which ran smoothly Saturday under the watchful eye of his mother, Champale.

“She keeps it rock solid. Keeps everything functioning,” Hickman said.

The turnout and response have Hickman looking to the future of his camp.

“Seeing the warmth on their face, their excitement, their smiles, it means everything to me,” Hickman said. “Not needing them to pay for anything, me being fortunate enough to do this and bring them out — it means everything.”

Other funding recipients include Compukidz Worldwide, Native Youth Rise Above and Schut Basketball Institute. The next phase of the Basketball Equity Program rollout will focus on 3×3 festivals.