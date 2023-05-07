Sure, there’s disdain between Sporting Kansas City and the Sounders. It’s a convoluted history with a soundtrack of “boo” whenever SKC keeper Tim Melia touches the ball.

The dismantling Sunday was a simple change of situations.

In March, SKC started without two of their designated players and Melia. Sounders forward Jordan Morris linked with winger Leo Chu to shred the side at Children’s Mercy Park in a 4-1 win — Morris scoring all the goals and Chu providing the assists, one with Nico Lodeiro.

For the rematch, SKC had its trio of DPs for the first time since 2021 while the Sounders had three first-choice starters out because of injury and defensive midfielder Joao Paulo serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

It took four minutes for Sporting to expose the Sounders with an early goal in an eventual 2-1 win before 31,620 fans at Lumen Field.

Both goals were from Kansas City’s designated players. Forward Alan Pulido gyrated his hips in the southwest corner of Lumen to celebrate his first score since suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2021. SKC (1-7-3) busted Seattle’s five-game streak of not conceding a goal at home and won their first match of the season.

The Sounders (6-3-2) should’ve entered halftime level with Sporting. Lodeiro was on the end of possible scoring plays twice. A sequence between Chu, Morris and Lodeiro was intercepted by SKC defender Remi Walter in the box in the 24th minute. Lodeiro had a look from distance at the half-hour mark that flew over goal.

The club captain put the Sounders on the board in the 66th minute with a penalty kick. SKC defender Logan Ndenbe conceded the foul against Fredy Montero in the box.

Morris thought he earned a second penalty or at least a corner kick in the 72nd minute. Broadcast replays showed him getting tripped up in the midst of a direct shot at goal, but referee Victor Rivas dismissed his plea.

Chu had a bad giveaway on a header in the midfield that gifted a path for Kansas City’s opening goal. Sounders defender Jackson Ragen couldn’t intercept a cross from Daniel Salloi and the rush continued with Gadi Kinda burning right back Reed Baker-Whiting in the box to clear space for SKC forward Erik Thommy to get a low, right-footed shot past keeper Stefan Frei in the 4th minute.

Thommy had a through ball to Pulido that the forward cut around Yeimar Gomez Andrade and past Frei for the final score in the 31st minute.

Baker-Whiting made his first start of the season for the Sounders. The team is without defenders Nouhou (illness) and backup Kelyn Rowe (knee), prompting coach Brian Schmetzer to alter his backline. Baker-Whiting played right fullback and Alex Roldan replaced Nouhou on the left.

Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas started in place of Joao Paulo. Heber replaced striker Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) in the attack, but a line back from Morris and Lodeiro on the right wing for Cristian Roldan (concussion).

Seattle, which remains atop MLS Western Conference standings despite the loss, will switch focus to a Round of 32 U.S. Open Cup match against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday. Joao Paulo will be eligible to play but with it being a three-match week for the Sounders, Schmetzer is likely to highly rotate his lineup.

BOX SCORE