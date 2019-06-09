CHICAGO — Seattle couldn’t overcome a slow start, falling behind by 13 points after one quarter and never recovering as the Storm lost 78-71 to the Chicago Sky in WNBA action Sunday night.

Cheyenne Parker came off the bench and scored 18 points with 11 rebounds for Chicago.

Stephanie Dolson added 15 points and Kentwood High graduate Courtney Vandersloot had 11 with seven assists for the Sky (2-2), which had its best defensive game of the season after giving up 105 in its last outing.

The defending champion and short-handed Storm (3-3) continued its pattern of following a victory with a defeat, with all three setbacks on the road. Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd had 20 points apiece.

Chicago got off to a strong start, leading 29-16 after one quarter and 43-17 early in the second but Seattle scored 17 consecutive points and closed with 44-34 at the half.

The Storm was close as six in the third quarter but a 9-0 Chicago run early in the third quarter pushed the lead to 71-55.

Seattle shot 38 percent and was 3 of 18 from three-point range. Chicago, which had 20 turnovers, had eight three-pointers but only had eight points from the foul line while the Storm was 16 of 19.