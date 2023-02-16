Simone Edwards, a member of the first Storm team in 2000 and the first Jamaican woman to play in the WNBA, has died. She was 49.

“We are saddened by the passing of our very own Simone Edwards,” the Storm tweeted Thursday evening. “Our Jamaican Hurricane was a warrior on & off the court. With her indefatigable energy & optimism, she brought happiness to so many. Our thoughts & condolences are with Simone’s family and loved ones at this time.”

Edwards was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in May 2021 and waged a private and public battle against the deadly disease.

Since 2017, Edwards had been the national spokeswoman for Caribbean American Heritage Month. She also led Jamaican national youth programs and founded the “Simone4Children Learning Center” in her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica.

Edwards grew up competing in track and field, but the 6-foot-4 center eventually drew acclaim on the basketball court at Seminole State College in Seminole, Oklahoma, before transferring to Iowa for her senior season.

When the WNBA began in 1997, Edwards participated in a New York Liberty tryout. She made her league debut three years later with the expansion Storm.

Edwards helped the Storm win the 2004 WNBA championship, averaging 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while starting 48 of 178 games during a six-year stint in Seattle. She retired in 2005 as the team’s all-time leader in rebounds, games and minutes played.

In September 2021, several former members of the Storm including Sue Bird and Betty Lennox gathered at a Seattle restaurant for a fundraiser and dinner honoring Edwards, who joined the party via Zoom.

“To see her talk now tells you she’s a warrior; the same warrior that was on that basketball court, to win that championship,” Lennox said. “The same way we came together to win that championship is the same way we’re coming together to beat that thing called cancer.”

Bird added: “Simone is a fighter. There’s no one like her. … They say certain people light up a room, well Simone is one of those people. She lights up a room. Simone has this way of making people around her feel good. That’s her gift.”