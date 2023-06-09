Jewell Loyd was honored before the Storm played the Washington Mystics on Friday night, receiving a huge ovation from the crowd at CIimate Pledge Arena for reaching 4,000 career points in the team’s win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for the Storm, that was the last time their star guard was on the court Friday night, as she was forced to sit out with a foot injury.

The Storm certainly missed Loyd, averaging a league-high 28 points per game, and Washington took advantage, never trailing in a 73-66 win.

Not that it was an easy win against the Storm, which battled hard until the end.

“I thought our group fought and battled without Jewell on the floor, and we manufactured some points with Ezi’s (Magbegor) aggressiveness and Jordan (Horston) as well. We’re continuing to grow in a lot of ways and I’m super encouraged about what I’m committing to see with this group.”

The Mystics’ three previous games were decided by a combined five points (two of them Washington wins), and they didn’t have this game wrapped up until late.

That was in large part to Magbegor, who scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting. She also had three blocked shots, tying a team-record with Lauren Jackson with three or more blocked shots in four straight games.

“Obviously, not having Jewell was a big loss,” Magbegor said. “… It was definitely next woman up and I think we did a great job of playing together as a team tonight and like I’ve said previously, I think we just get better and better every game.”

Horston, a rookie from Tennessee, had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Storm.

The Storm (1-5), coming off their first win of the season, came out with good intensity Friday, and they kept the score close for much of the first half.

But Washington (4-3) went on an 11-2 run in the final 2:34 of the first half, allowing the Mystics to take a 46-32 halftime lead.

The Storm started the game slowly, scoring four points in the first six minutes, 20 seconds of the game, but the Mystics didn’t take full advantage, leading 12-4.

Storm got its offense going, scoring 12 points the final 3:40 of the period, and trailed 19-16 at the end of the first quarter.

They kept things close for most of the second quarter, with Magbegor converting a three-point play to pull the Storm to 35-30 with 2:48 left in the half. But the deficit soon expanded to 14 points with Washington’s run to end the half.

The Storm played a spirited third quarter, getting as close as five points (50-45) before going into the fourth quarter trailing 56-48.

Neither team scored in the first three minutes of the final quarter.

Seattle finally scored on a Sami Whitcomb three-pointer with 5:55 left to pull to 59-51. The Storm got as close as five points (71-66) in the final seconds, but the Mystics held on.

“I’m encouraged that we are in a two-possession game that late when we’re probably written off before this game began without our best scorer on the floor,” Quinn said.

The two teams meet again Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

“We’ll clean up some things and be ready to rock on Sunday,” Quinn said.

Storm sign veteran forward

The Storm signed 6-foot-3 forward Joyner Holmes on Friday, after she was waived by the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday.

Holmes was drafted by the Storm in 2020 — the 195th overall pick out of Texas — but she did not make the team’s final roster. She has played for New York, Las Vegas, Connecticut and the Sparks during her four-year career.

Holder was averaging 4.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while averaging 12.0 minutes in five games with the Sparks.

The Storm had a roster spot open after waiving Kaila Charles on Thursday. Charles averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in four games with the Storm.

Note

Whitcomb, the former UW Husky, got her first career WNBA start for the Storm in 2019 when she replaced Loyd, and got her first start this season in place of Loyd.