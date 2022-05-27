Gabby Williams had a chance to win the game for the Storm and needed to hit one of two free throws with 2.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Her first attempt ricocheted off the glass and hung on the rim for what seemed like an eternity before falling off as the 10,001 at Climate Pledge Arena collectively groaned.

Williams rushed a second attempt that rattled off and time expired in regulation.

In the extra period, Breanna Stewart and Briann January each hit three-pointers, Jewell Loyd collected a couple of clutch offensive rebounds and the shorthanded Storm hung on for its third consecutive win, a 79-71 victory against the New York Liberty on Friday night.

It was an impressive outing for the Storm considering the off-court obstacles the team faced in the previous 48 hours.

No WNBA team has been hit as hard by COVID-19 as the Storm, which was without Sue Bird, Ezi Magbegor and Stephanie Talbot because they entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Two weeks ago, Breanna Stewart and Epiphanny Prince tested positive for COVID-19 and missed two games.

Seattle has five of the league’s eight players who have entered health and safety protocols during the first three weeks of the season.

“I know our players are doing the best that they can in the situation that we’re at,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “The bug is going around in that capacity. You understand as pros and adults you give them advice and mask up when we can. Just be mindful and being vigilant in everything.

“Our team is super professional. I’m not worried about them in that way. It’s just the time that we’re in and just having not a great look at the moment.”

Quinn had some time to prepare a game plan without Talbot, who entered protocols Thursday. But the Storm discovered Bird and Magbegor would be unavailable Friday morning.

Seattle had just enough time to sign second-year guard Kiana Williams to a hardship contract and fly her to town. Williams, who was taken by the Storm in the second round last year and played 10 games, completed league testing hours before Friday’s game.

“Shot out to the players who drop what they’re doing and come and help us in these situations,” said Quinn, who also rookie Raina Perez spent two games with the Storm on a hardship contract. “It’s not easy. Kiana did that. Raina did that.

“Kiana has been through a training camp before and even though it’s been a year, she’s a smart player. She can help us offensively, she’s solid defensively. … The familiarity helped in that aspect. Just lucked out that she’s here.”

The shorthanded Storm had just eight players Friday because center Mercedes Russell hasn’t played this season due to an undisclosed non-basketball injury.

“Obviously, without Sue, Ezi and Steph having to makeshift and prepare in a way that isn’t always ideal,” Quinn said. “But this is the time that we’re in. … We are equipped and ready to be competitive tonight. Just a little bit more minutes for a lot of our players. Just going to put our best foot forward.”

Despite the absences, the Storm still had Stewart and Loyd who combined for 52 points.

Stewart finished with a season-high 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a matchup against former Storm standout Natasha Howard.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Loyd also faced a familiar foe and tallied 21 points against former Seattle teammate Sami Whitcomb.

The Storm had a 14-point lead late in the second quarter and went into halftime ahead 34-24.

Seattle was up 16 points (43-27) early in the third when New York finished the quarter on a 24-9 run to trim its deficit to 52-51 heading to the fourth.

Neither team led by more than four points in the final quarter.

Down 60-59, the Storm converted eight of its final nine free throws in the fourth. But Seattle needed one more foul shot to avoid overtime.

Williams went to the line with the score tied 67-67 with 2.3 seconds remaining before missing both freebies.

Seattle got a couple of three-pointers from Stewart and Briann January (11 points), who replaced Bird in the lineup, to go up 73-69 and New York never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Howard finished with 19 points for the Liberty (1-6), which lost its sixth straight game.