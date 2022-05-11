Before learning Breanna Stewart wouldn’t be able to play Wednesday night, Noelle Quinn said the Storm would be forced to rely on some “funky lineups” due to Epiphanny Prince’s absence.

“Next woman up mentality,” the Storm coach said. “We also don’t have another game until Saturday. Maybe extended minutes for people who normally don’t get a lot of minutes and big minutes for our guys who I was trying to keep to a good amount of minutes.

“But also make shifting our lineups. There might be some funky lineups out there. Whatever we can do to adjust without having Piph with us, that’s how we’re going to figure it out.”

Without Stewart and Prince, who entered the WNBA’s health and safety protocols hours before their game at Footprint Center, the short-handed Storm kept pace with the Phoenix Mercury for about 18 minutes before running out of steam and falling 97-77 for its second straight loss.

The Storm were already missing center Mercedes Russell who hasn’t played this season due to a non-basketball related injury and is expected to return in 2-4 weeks.

Making matters worse for the Storm, Jewell Loyd crumpled on the court after running into a Brianna Turner’s screen with 5:16 first quarter.

The Storm star went to the locker room and returned after seven minutes to drain a buzzer-beating three-pointer as time expired in the first quarter that gave the Storm an 18-16 lead.

It was one of the few highlights for the Storm (1-2), which had just nine available players after signing rookie guard Raina Perez on Wednesday to a hardship contract.

In the absence of Stewart, the Storm needed massive offensive performances from Loyd and Sue Bird as well as significant contributions from several role players.

Loyd finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting and Bird tallied 14 points and five assists. Ezi Magbegor (11 points and five rebounds) was the only other Seattle player in double-digit scoring.

Storm newcomer Gabby Williams struggled once again offensively and scored just five points on 2-for-11 shooting while Jantel Lavender, who started in place of Stewart, had two points, five rebounds and five assists.

Seattle led 29-26 with 5:08 left in the second quarter when Phoenix ended the period with a 13-2 run to go into halftime ahead 39-31.

The Mercury used a 14-3 run early in the third quarter to go ahead 58-42. The Storm answered with an 15-4 spurt to cut its deficit to five (62-57).

The Storm, who shot 38% from the field and committed 16 turnovers that led to 34 points, never got any closer in the fourth quarter.

Tina Charles led Phoenix (1-1) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Skylar Diggins-Smith had 19 points, Diana Taurasi 15, Diamond DeShields 12 and Shey Peddy 10.

The Storm hosts the Mercury on Saturday in a rematch.

