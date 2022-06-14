Continuity has been an elusive commodity for the Storm, who reshuffled their lineup and rotations once again Tuesday night on the road due to the absence of Sue Bird and Mercedes Russell.

“At full capacity we’re great,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “Without [Bird and Russell], we have a chance for a lot of players to step up into roles that luckily they’ve played this season.”

Backup guard Epiphanny Prince drained five three-pointers, including four in the fourth quarter, to take pressure off Breanna Stewart and provide the spark in Seattle’s 81-79 victory at the Target Center.

Stewart, the WNBA’s leading scorer, finished with 29 points on 10-for-18 shooting and eight rebounds.

Prince broke out of a three-week shooting slump and tallied 15 points off the bench, while Jewell Loyd had 14 for the Storm (9-5), which won its fourth straight game.

Without Bird (non-COVID illness) and Russell (non-basketball injury), the Storm were short-handed for the 10th time this season.

And for long stretches, Seattle was out of sorts and struggling to contain a Lynx team that entered the game with three straight losses and was playing without star center Sylvia Fowles.

The Storm didn’t show up defensively in the first half, while the Lynx shot 56.8% from the field, outscored Seattle 26-12 on points in the paint and took a 46-39 lead into the break.

Stewart kept the Storm afloat with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting in the half while her teammates combined to connect on 8 of 30 shots for 24 points.

Stewart’s three-point play capped a 12-4 run and gave Seattle its first lead in the second half at 51-50. Minutes later, Loyd also had a three-point play and the Storm led 57-54.

Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth quarter.

After Kayla McBride drained a clutch three-pointer to tie it at 79-79 with 52.0 seconds left, Stewart had an answer and drained a short jumper with 42.6 seconds left.

At the other end, Minnesota guard Moriah Jefferson threw up a wild layup attempt. And Stewart came away with a clutch rebound in the final seconds to preserve the win.

Seattle continues its five-game road trip Friday at Connecticut.