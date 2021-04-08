To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the WNBA unveiled three new uniforms for each of its 12 teams for the upcoming 2021 season.

In partnership with Nike, the league unveiled each edition on Thursday morning and fans on social media are raving about the new gear, which includes city-specific designs and individual messages.

The three jerseys include the Heroine Edition (home/white), Explorer Edition (away/color) and the highly anticipated Rebel Edition, which is a black third jersey option.

“For the first time ever we have uniforms that are uniquely ours,” Sue Bird said in a statement released by the team. “Every single jersey shares a story that represents our city, and the distinction allows us to express our own creativity and individual style.

“Nike’s attention to each design detail makes me excited and proud to put the uniform on, and demonstrates a huge step forward in growing the game for women.”

The WNBA reduced the size of sponsor logos, returned numbers to the front and brought back white jerseys for the first time since 2015.

Previous uniforms had followed a template with only different colorways and sponsorships to distinguish them, however, the league received players’ input into the new designs.

Each game jersey is numbered 1/144 to represent the 144 players in the league. In addition, the game jerseys feature an assortment of neckline options: a round-neck, a V-neck and the wishbone neckline that’s exclusive to the WNBA.

“The basketball uniform is an important representation of the brand of WNBA players and teams, and a point of pride for fans,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement released by the league. “In partnership with Nike, unveiling new and exciting adaptations of the WNBA uniforms is a dynamic way to build on the foundation of the league’s first 25 years.”

The faded lettering on the Storm’s black Rebel Edition was inspired by Seattle’s ties to Grunge while the gray sash is an homage to woman suffrage movement.

The green and yellow color scheme on the Storm’s Explorer edition is an obvious nod to the former Seattle Sonics, which also includes an ode to the Space Needle in the piping on the left side of the jersey

Early reaction on the social media has been overwhelming positive, but a few fans wondered why the Storm’s new logo is featured on the jerseys and is positioned on the shorts.

“I really love the new jerseys,” guard Jordin Canada said. “It gives me a throwback vibe of what the jerseys used to look like in the early 2000s with a modern twist. Having these new jerseys and a new logo gives us a fresh start to kick off the 25th anniversary of the WNBA.”

The Explorer Edition and Rebel Edition jerseys will be available April 14 at seattlestormteamshop.com.