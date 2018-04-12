A four-year starter at UCLA, Canada is the Pac-12's all-time leader in assists.

The Seattle Storm has selected former UCLA star Jordin Canada with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the WNBA draft.

Canada, a 5-foot-6 point guard from Los Angeles, was a four-year starter at UCLA and holds the Pac-12 career record for assists. A two-time Pac-12 defensive player of the year, she led the conference in steals in each of the past three seasons and became the first women’s player in Pac-12 history to log 1,800 points and 700 assists.

Canada comes to Seattle as the heir apparent to point guard Sue Bird, a 10-time WNBA All-Star who at 37 is entering her 17th year with the Storm.

Canada called Bird a role model.

“I’m going to learn everything I can from her,” Canada said in an ESPN interview. “She’s a role model for me. I love watching her play, the way she leads the team. I’m going to absorb everything she’s going to give to me and run with it.”

As a senior this past season, Canada was a team captain and averaged 17.0 points, 7.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals. In 35 games, she shot .435 from the floor (209-for-480), .386 on three-point attempts (51-of-132) and .804 on free throws (127-of-158).

“Jordin is a dynamic playmaker that will fit well in Coach Dan Hughes’ system,” Storm president and general manager Alisha Valavanis said in a news release. “In addition to her offensive skill set, her defensive tenacity is invaluable. This is an incredible opportunity for a rookie point guard to learn from Sue Bird. We are excited to welcome Jordin to Seattle!”

Hey @seattlestorm fans, check out the star you just picked up in @jaeecee3! pic.twitter.com/41JVibmWfo — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 12, 2018