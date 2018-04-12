A four-year starter at UCLA, Canada is the Pac-12's all-time leader in assists.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Seattle Storm has selected former UCLA star Jordin Canada with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the WNBA draft.

Canada, a 5-foot-6 point guard from Los Angeles, was a four-year starter at UCLA and holds the Pac-12 career record for assists. A two-time Pac-12 defensive player of the year, she led the conference in steals in each of the past three seasons and became the first women’s player in Pac-12 history to log 1,800 points and 700 assists.

Canada comes to Seattle as the heir apparent to point guard Sue Bird, a 10-time WNBA All-Star who at 37 is entering her 17th year with the Storm.

Canada called Bird a role model.

“I’m going to learn everything I can from her,” Canada said in an ESPN interview. “She’s a role model for me. I love watching her play, the way she leads the team. I’m going to absorb everything she’s going to give to me and run with it.”

As a senior this past season, Canada was a team captain and averaged 17.0 points, 7.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals. In 35 games, she shot .435 from the floor (209-for-480), .386 on three-point attempts (51-of-132) and .804 on free throws (127-of-158).

“Jordin is a dynamic playmaker that will fit well in Coach Dan Hughes’ system,” Storm president and general manager Alisha Valavanis said in a news release. “In addition to her offensive skill set, her defensive tenacity is invaluable. This is an incredible opportunity for a rookie point guard to learn from Sue Bird. We are excited to welcome Jordin to Seattle!”

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude.