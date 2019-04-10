With the final pick (12th overall) in the first round of the WNBA draft, the defending champion Storm selected Ezi Magbegor a forward out of Australia. Seattle also selected Mississippi State forward Anriel Howard with the 24th pick.

Magbegor joins a veteran Storm team that rolled through the WNBA last year with a league-best 26-8 record.

Seattle defeated Phoenix 3-2 in the semifinals before sweeping Washington 3-0 for its third title in franchise history.

The Storm is expected to return all five starters, including MVP Breanna Stewart, WNBA All-Stars Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd and Natasha Howard, who won the league’s Most Improved Player award.

Magbegor will have a difficulty finding a spot on a crowded roster with few obvious openings.

Seattle has 11 players under contract. WNBA teams must carry a minimum of 11 players and no more than 12.

“You’re talking about someone that is having to make a jump from college to pro and maybe is competing with a player that’s already played in the league,” ESPN analyst Kara Lawson said. “The limited time frame that you have to prove it, it’s not like you get two months to prove it. You get two weeks or three weeks.

“And it’s really hard because it’s a pressure-packed environment in the practices and certainly in the preseason games. You’re having to also learn a new system for most players, new terminology. … You’re processing all those things at the same time in a training camp scenario where you’re playing against the best players you’ve ever played against in your life. It’s just not easy.”

Storm training camp opens May 5 ahead of exhibitions against Phoenix (May 15) and Los Angeles (May 17).

WNBA teams must finalize rosters on May 23.

Seattle opens the regular season May 25 against Phoenix.

“There are certain players that get picked that a team is going to keep regardless,” Lawson said. “If you take a player first, second, third, fourth — they’re making the team.

“But if you’re not one of those players, it’s really hard to carve out a niche in a training camp time frame.”