The WNBA returns in 2023 for its 27th and biggest year ever — a record-setting 40-game regular season stretched over five months.

The Storm will tip off at home May 20 against defending league champion Las Vegas in a rematch of last season’s thrilling WNBA semifinal.

Seattle, which begins the season with a three-game homestand, plays six of its first seven games at Climate Pledge Arena, where it was 13-5 and tied for the second-best home record in the league.

The early portion of the Storm schedule is seemingly favorable, considering Seattle plays 11 of its first 16 at home.

However, the Storm end the season with 15 of their final 24 on the road, including seven of their last nine.

During the expanded WNBA schedule, which is a four-game increase from last year’s record 36, each team plays 20 games at home and 20 on the road.

Seattle plays four games (two at home and two on the road) against Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Phoenix, Chicago and New York.

The Storm play three games, including two at home and one on the road against Connecticut and Washington. Seattle also plays one home game and two on the road vs. Atlanta and Indiana.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is July 15 and the Commissioner’s Cup is Aug. 15. The locations and times for those games will be released at a later date.

The WNBA playoffs format remains unchanged, utilizing three rounds of series play using a best-of 3-5-5 format. The eight teams with the highest winning percentages regardless of conference will qualify for the postseason and be seeded based on their record.

Seattle finished tied for fourth in the standings at 22-14 and captured the No. 4 seed. The Storm beat No. 5 seed Washington 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs and lost 3-1 to top-seeded Las Vegas in the semifinals.

2023 Storm regular-season schedule

(Home games at Climate Pledge Arena; broadcast info TBD)

May 20, Las Vegas*, 12 p.m.

May 26, Dallas*, 7 p.m.

May 30, New York, 6 p.m.

June 3, at Los Angeles*, 7 p.m.

June 6, Los Angeles*, 7 p.m.

June 9, Washington, 7 p.m.

June 11, Washington, 3 p.m.

June 13, at Phoenix*, 7 p.m.

June 15, at Las Vegas*, 7 p.m.

June 17, at Dallas*, 7 p.m.

June 20, Connecticut, 7 p.m.

June 22, Indiana, 7 p.m.

June 24, Phoenix*, 6 p.m.

June 27, at Minnesota*, 7 p.m.

June 29, Minnesota*, 7 p.m.

July 2, New York, 3 p.m.

July 6, at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

July 8, at New York, 7 p.m.

July 11, at Washington, 7 p.m.

July 12, at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

July 20, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

July 22, Chicago, 12 p.m.

July 25, at New York, 7 p.m.

July 28, at Chicago, 7 p.m.

July 30, at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Aug. 2, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Aug. 5, at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Aug. 8, Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Aug. 10, Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Aug. 13, Phoenix, 12 p.m.

Aug. 18, Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20, at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22, at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24, at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27, Chicago, 3 p.m.

Aug. 31, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Sept. 6, at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8, at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10, Los Angeles, 12 p.m.

* — Commissioner’s Cup qualifying games