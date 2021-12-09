By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Storm will open the 2022 WNBA season at home May 6 against the Minnesota Lynx and will play nine of its first 11 regular-season games at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle, which is the reigning Commissioner’s Cup champion, will also play four of its 10 Cup games to start the season.

The Storm will host defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky on May 18.

STORM 2022 SCHEDULE

Here’s a look at the Storm’s 2022 regular-season schedule.

*Home games played at Climate Pledge Arena
All times Pacific Standard Time

TV schedule will be announced at a later time.

This story will be updated.

Percy Allen

