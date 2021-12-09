The Storm will open the 2022 WNBA season at home May 6 against the Minnesota Lynx and will play nine of its first 11 regular-season games at Climate Pledge Arena.
Seattle, which is the reigning Commissioner’s Cup champion, will also play four of its 10 Cup games to start the season.
The Storm will host defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky on May 18.
TV schedule will be announced at a later time.
This story will be updated.
