The Storm added another veteran forward to its roster Monday, trading with the Connecticut Sun for Morgan Tuck and a No. 11 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft in exchange for the No. 7 pick.

Tuck, a No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft, played alongside Storm players Breanna Stewart and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis during her college career at Connecticut, where she won four championships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Morgan to Seattle Storm basketball,” Storm CEO and general manager Alisha Valavanis said in a statement. “Morgan is an elite competitor with a championship pedigree. She adds a versatility that we believe will complement our team and our style of play.”

The 6-foot-2 forward has spent her four WNBA seasons with the Sun and has reached the postseason three times, including an appearance in the WNBA Finals last season. Tuck has averaged 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, and has appeared in 67 of a possible 68 games for the Sun.

“I am super excited to be continuing my career with Seattle,” Tuck said in a statement. “I’m grateful for this new experience and the opportunity to be able to play with such great players and for a great organization. I can’t wait to get started and I know this season is going to be a special one.”