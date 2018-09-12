The Storm is back! Seattle swept the Washington Mystics in three games to claim the 2018 WNBA title. Because the deciding Game 3 took place on the road, Seattle took to social media to rejoice and congratulate the Storm.

The Storm captured Seattle’s attention with a scintillating WNBA semifinals series against the Phoenix Mercury that culminated in a Game 5 that was an instant classic.

Then, they stormed through the WNBA Finals series, and left nothing to chance, sweeping the Washington Mystics 98-82 in Game 3 on Wednesday night to bring the WNBA title back to Seattle for the first 10 since 2010.

Needless to say, the city rejoiced. On Wednesday night, as the enormity of the Storm’s accomplishment sunk in, everyone, it seemed, from sports teams to local celebrities, took to social media to congratulate the Storm.

Here’s a look at some of those congratulatory messages, most of which bore the hashtag #WeRepSeattle.

Seattle Times sports staff