The Storm is back! Seattle swept the Washington Mystics in three games to claim the 2018 WNBA title. Because the deciding Game 3 took place on the road, Seattle took to social media to rejoice and congratulate the Storm.
The Storm captured Seattle’s attention with a scintillating WNBA semifinals series against the Phoenix Mercury that culminated in a Game 5 that was an instant classic.
Then, they stormed through the WNBA Finals series, and left nothing to chance, sweeping the Washington Mystics 98-82 in Game 3 on Wednesday night to bring the WNBA title back to Seattle for the first 10 since 2010.
Needless to say, the city rejoiced. On Wednesday night, as the enormity of the Storm’s accomplishment sunk in, everyone, it seemed, from sports teams to local celebrities, took to social media to congratulate the Storm.
STORM 2018 WNBA CHAMPS!
Seattle sweeps Mystics 3-0
Here’s a look at some of those congratulatory messages, most of which bore the hashtag #WeRepSeattle.
THEY DID IT. TEARS OF JOY!! https://t.co/2V9HrPb0yt
— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) September 13, 2018
It Was A Honor To Support @seattlestorm In The Finals, Congrats On Being The 2018 @WNBA Champions! We Need Our Sonics Back ASAP @NBA #206 pic.twitter.com/nHYd8zXL2o
— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) September 13, 2018
WNBA Champions
Congratulations, @SamBam32 and @seattlestorm!#WeRepSeattle pic.twitter.com/sx5jE56519
— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 13, 2018
Huge congrats to the @seattlestorm on winning Seattle’s third @WNBA championship! #ReignStorm #WeRepSeattle
— Seattle Reign FC (@ReignFC) September 13, 2018
Congrats to @seattlestorm
— Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) September 13, 2018
What a run, what a season. Congratulations, @seattlestorm!
Champions. pic.twitter.com/kI4m0dDJFO
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 13, 2018
A third @WNBA Championship for the @SeattleStorm! #WeRepS3ATTLE #SeattleLove pic.twitter.com/9TI4BuFq6F
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2018
The @WNBA Championship is one win away. Bring it home @seattlestorm!
#WeRepSeattle pic.twitter.com/TIkBVQOG2l
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 12, 2018
OLYMPIC AND @WNBA CHAMPIONS! @breannastewart, your new MVP, and @S10Bird lead the @seattlestorm to a SWEEPING #WNBAFinals win. https://t.co/h9yQGp047h | #GoTeamUSA pic.twitter.com/XqESabwpc6
— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) September 13, 2018
CHAMPIONS! @seattlestorm making Seattle PROUD!#WeRepSeattle | #SeattleLove pic.twitter.com/F2XuuWDXt1
— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 13, 2018
Congrats @S10Bird @breannastewart & the rest of the @seattlestorm on winning the Championship! Fun to watch y’all play!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 13, 2018
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.