The Storm is back! Seattle swept the Washington Mystics in three games to claim the 2018 WNBA title. Because the deciding Game 3 took place on the road, Seattle took to social media to rejoice and congratulate the Storm.

The Storm captured Seattle’s attention with a scintillating WNBA semifinals series against the Phoenix Mercury that culminated in a Game 5 that was an instant classic.

Then, they stormed through the WNBA Finals series, and left nothing to chance, sweeping the Washington Mystics 98-82 in Game 3 on Wednesday night to bring the WNBA title back to Seattle for the first 10 since 2010.

Needless to say, the city rejoiced. On Wednesday night, as the enormity of the Storm’s accomplishment sunk in, everyone, it seemed, from sports teams to local celebrities, took to social media to congratulate the Storm.

Here’s a look at some of those congratulatory messages, most of which bore the hashtag #WeRepSeattle.

Congratulations to The Seattle Storm,Great job!!! — Shawn Kemp (@sk40_reignman) September 13, 2018

2004.

2010.

and now 2018. The Seattle Storm are WNBA champions once again! pic.twitter.com/A6QDPDbY3Q — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2018

30-year old Sami Whitcomb went undrafted out of UW, was a video coordinator, almost quit b-ball, then spent two seasons playing in Germany and five years in Australia before signing with the Seattle Storm in 2017. Now she in the Finals making plays. Keep dreaming y’all. — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) September 13, 2018

Seattle Storm is the most successful franchise in Seattle pro sports history. Don't care if they are discounted by others because WNBA isn't one of the "Big Four." Sue Bird belongs on Seattle pro sports Mount Rushmore. #storm — Travis Pittman (@TPittmanPNW) September 5, 2018

CONGRATULATIONS to everyone at @seattlestorm!!!! AMAZING what you all accomplished!!! — Michelle Ludtka (@MichelleLudtka) September 13, 2018

Congrats to @seattlestorm

THEY DID IT. TEARS OF JOY!! https://t.co/2V9HrPb0yt — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) September 13, 2018

It Was A Honor To Support @seattlestorm In The Finals, Congrats On Being The 2018 @WNBA Champions! We Need Our Sonics Back ASAP @NBA #206 pic.twitter.com/nHYd8zXL2o — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) September 13, 2018