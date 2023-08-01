Given their dearth of wins and rampant inconsistency among point guards, it should come as no surprise that Storm coach Noelle Quinn handed the reins of the offense to veteran three-point specialist Sami Whitcomb.

“I’ve steered away from saying Sami is our starting point guard because I feel we have three facilitators on the floor,” Quinn said, referencing guards Jewell Loyd and Gabby Williams. “I want [Whitcomb] to stay in her pocket of being a knockdown shooter. She’s played [point guard] in the league before. She’s done it for us. What she brings is just a lot experience to that position.

“You have to honor her shooting the three, so the pocket pass opens up for our bigs, because teams are so aggressive on ball screens with her. It’s just a comfort level that she has with our system and being on the floor with Jewell and Gabby. Sami is playing with poise and confidence, and our whole team feeds off that. There’s something to be said about a vet at that position in our league.”

Just don’t call Whitcomb a point guard. At least, not in the traditional sense.

“I don’t view myself as a point guard,” said the 5-foot-10 sharpshooter. “I view myself as facilitating more and helping us bring the ball up. I’m very comfortable and confident in that, but if you’re looking for me to be Sue Bird that says, ‘They’re running X, Y and Z, so we’re running this to beat that,’ then I’m probably not that person for you, quite honestly.

“I can make reads in a game, but I’m not the point-guard brain that Sue and some of those players are, because I’ve lived most of my career on the wing, and I bring a little bit of a different perspective.”

It’s a small sample size, but entering Wednesday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Dallas Wings (14-11) at Climate Pledge Arena, the Storm are 2-1 since Whitcomb was inserted in the lineup last week.

Considering Seattle’s 6-19 record and last-place standing in the 12-team WNBA, Quinn is hesitant to say her squad has reversed course and is ready to make a late playoff push after 2½ months of historic ineptitude.

However, Whitcomb has seemingly stabilized a team that lost a franchise-worst 10 consecutive games before winning two in a row for the first time this season.

“When you start, you set a tone,” said the 34-year-old Whitcomb, who is averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 32.4 minutes during her past three outings. “I take a lot of pride in that and make sure we come out the right way at the beginning. Bringing the energy and setting the tone. Obviously, I’m trying to be a defensive disrupter as well and setting the tone with that.

“There’s a lot of pressure on Jewell offensively, and usually Gabby or Kia [Nurse] is guarding the better offensive guard, so if I’m guarding the ballhandler it’s my job to set the tone for us at that top. I may not necessarily pick up full court, but I’m going to try to pester them, bother them, get in their [stuff], talk a lot, and hopefully that makes everyone else’s job a little bit easier.”

The Storm re-signed Whitcomb, a former Washington Huskies standout who spent the previous two years with the New York Liberty after four seasons in Seattle, during the offseason with a two-year, $282,000 guaranteed deal.

At times during the first half of the season, the seven-year veteran has been invaluable as a reserve, scoring 22, 20, 19 points during a scintillating stretch that made her an early candidate for the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year award.

But it can be argued that Whitcomb, who has familiarity as a floor general with Australian women’s national team, was destined to take over at point guard.

“I don’t know about that,” Whitcomb said. “I’m just trying to do whatever the role is asked of me and what’s needed. Some games it’s coming off the bench and even playing [point guard] a little bit. Sometimes it’s playing less, playing more or playing [shooting guard].

“Whatever it is, I’m just trying to fill in wherever they need. Starting is great. Playing more is great, and being able to feel like I can have an impact a little bit more is great. So, for however long I get to do that I’m going to give it 100 [percent], and if the role changes again then I’ll adapt to that.”

Veteran point guard Yvonne Turner started the first seven games as the Storm began 1-6.

Then Quinn elevated rookie Ivana Dojkic, who became a bit of a breakout star during a four-game stretch in which she scored at least 12 points and connected on 10 of 17 three-pointers.

Perhaps sparked by the lineup change, the Storm compiled a 3-3 record during Dojkic’s first six starts.

The 25-year-old Croatian seemingly hit the proverbial rookie wall at a time when the Storm lost 10 consecutive games and were plagued by persistent slow starts.

“I don’t think of Ivy as a rookie because of her age, but the reality is she’s new to this league,” Quinn said. “Defensively she has to get used to positioning, the physicality, being engaged off the ball and just players’ tendencies. These are things we want her to continue to work at.

“There’s nothing that she did or didn’t do. The reality is Gabby is back … and that changes a lot of things defensively what we can do. Gabby can initiate, Gabby is versatile, and Gabby eats a lot of people’s minutes.”

Despite playing less than six scoreless minutes in the past three games, the Storm haven’t given up on Dojkic, who is averaging 6.8 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 41.8% on three-pointers.

“We happened to find some success in the last few games, but there’s going to be another opportunity for Ivy in these last 15 games,” Quinn said. “I’m sure of it, because that’s how the first part of our season has been.”

Whitcomb, who mentors rookie point guard Jade Melbourne and Dojkic, echoed Quinn’s advice.

“It sounds cliché, but the message is stay ready,” Whitcomb said. “You have to. The season and this game, everything is so fluid. It’s so unpredictable not just from injury, but just from how people are going. Somebody might hit a patch to where they’re not hitting shots or playing well and we need a different look.

“Or someone gets in foul trouble, and you come in, and that is your moment. And no one can script that and predict that. … If you come in and play three incredible minutes that change the game, then more often than not you’ll play the whole fourth quarter. And that’s what coaches remember the next game, and it carries over. That’s how this league works.”