Boucek has joined the Sacramento Kings staff as an assistant player-development coach.

Former Seattle Storm coach Jenny Boucek has joined the Sacramento Kings staff as an assistant player-development coach.

The Kings announced Friday that Boucek was now on Dave Joerger’s staff, returning to Sacramento where she coached the defunct Sacramento Monarchs from 2007-09.

Boucek most recently coached the Storm for three seasons from 2015-17.

Boucek joins San Antonio’s Becky Hammon as active NBA assistant coaches.

Nancy Lieberman was on the Kings’ staff under George Karl and last season in Joerger’s first year.

Boucek was an assistant for the Storm when it won WNBA titles in 2004 and 2010.