Jordan Horston didn’t waste time flashing the defensive skills that made her the No. 9 overall pick in last month’s WNBA draft.

Near the end of the Storm’s first training-camp practice, Theresa Plaisance drove baseline and whipped a pass intended for Jewell Loyd in the opposite corner.

However, Horston diagnosed the play, intercepted the throw for a steal and darted down court before dishing to a teammate for a basket.

“It was something that [coach Noelle Quinn] was talking about earlier, just having the low side covered,” Horston said. “Also, I know in college if that person is driving, then they’re either going to throw it one or two places. I just read it. I saw her eyes. I was able to make a play and get it out in transition and find somebody.

“I play defense. That’s something that you don’t have to worry about. I’m going to get out at the end of the court. … And I pick on things pretty quick.”

Quinn noticed Horston’s early defensive highlight and praised the mental acumen and athletic prowess it took to make that play.

Advertising

“That’s a rotation that we worked on earlier in practice and what you like to see is … rookies not familiar with our systems come in, see it in a walk through and then translate that into 5-on-5 [drills],” Quinn said. “That’s also her showing her defensive instincts and her length and her ability to influence not only on ball, but off ball.

“When I talked to her before camp started, she said, ‘I’m going to play defense.’ That’s in her DNA. That’s built in naturally. Now put some structure to that and we’ll see what it looks like. But I know she’s going to play hard.”

The Storm concluded their third training camp Tuesday and the early reviews have been positive on Horston, who unexpectedly fell into their lap three weeks ago.

Many WNBA observers predicted the former Tennessee Vols star and two-time Associated Press All-American honorable mention selection would be taken among the top five picks.

Seattle never guessed Horston would be available at No. 9, which partly explains why the Storm was the only WNBA team that didn’t conduct pre-draft interviews with her.

“We didn’t interview Aliyah Boston either,” Quinn said smiling, referring to the former South Carolina star who was taken No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever.

Advertising

Horston’s unexpected draft-day slide proved to be beneficial for Seattle while costing the Storm rookie, who’ll make $68,295 this season, as much as $83,266 over the length of her four-year contract if she were drafted among the top five players.

Still, Horston isn’t using the so-called snub from a few WNBA teams as extra motivation.

“I feel like I already had a chip on my shoulder,” she said. “Everybody knows the mock drafts are never correct. I just knew whatever team got me, I was going to play my all and play my game. All I needed was somebody to give me the opportunity. That chip has already been there.”

With so many holes on a young Storm team that has to establish an identity in a new era after Sue Bird’s retirement and Breanna Stewart leaving via free agency, Horston is symbolic to what Seattle is trying to build: a bunch of versatile and athletic players who play with pace.

At 6 foot 2 and 165 pounds, she’s quick enough to defend small guards on the perimeter and strong enough to combat big forwards in the paint.

“I got a good look at Jordan [on Sunday],” Quinn said. “She’s very athletic. Very versatile. What I love is she wants to do the right thing. She’s not going to do anything that she’s not supposed to be doing and if she didn’t do it the right way the first time, she’s going to do it the right way the next time.

Advertising

“She’s very coachable. She’s an excellent teammate. She fits the bill. She’s a player that fits our culture. … It’s about finding where she’s good at. She’s an offensive rebounder, so let’s put her around the rim. She can pass and has a nice shot. I’m just trying to find where she’s going to be most successful, but in that it’s very pleasing to be around her and see how she works.”

Horston said WNBA veterans Yvonne Turner, Kia Nurse and Plaisance have been supportive, and she considers Loyd a burgeoning mentor.

“Jewell has been in my ear and telling me just to hoop,” Horston said. “I’m asking her advice and she’s like there’s nothing I can tell you. Just go out there and hoop.”

Loyd has a comparison for Horston that’s sure to please Storm fans.

“She kind of reminds me of Natasha Howard,” Loyd said, referring to the WNBA’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year who helped Seattle win league titles in 2018 and 2020. “There are some similarities. She’s strong. She can move. But every player has their own style and she’ll figure out who she wants to be in this league.”

Still, Loyd is pushing Horston to expand her offensive game.

“She’s trying to be the best teammate and I’m trying to get her to be a little bit more selfish looking at the basket,” Loyd said. “She’s so long that she’s got to trust her shot a little bit. She wants to learn and I’m trying to help her as much as possible.

Sponsored

“She’s got to realize she’s not in college anymore. She’s here to help us. She’s not here to defer, be timid or shy. We need her to score. We need her to be aggressive and that’s why we have her here. She has to break some habits. It’s hard. Coming from college you’re in a system, but you got to throw that system out of your head and get ready to be a pro.”

It’s not as if Horston is averse to scoring. She averaged 15.6 points while shooting 43.8% from the field, including 27.8% on three-pointers last season.

Perhaps Loyd is wondering like many Storm skeptics who predict Seattle will finish near the bottom of the 12-team league who’s going to score other than the four-time All-Star who ranked 10th in the WNBA last season while averaging 16.3 points?

Seattle’s most prolific scorer with WNBA experience among its 13 newcomers — which includes six rookies — is fifth-year veteran guard Kia Nurse, who averaged 11.3 points during her career.

Seemingly, the Storm will need Horston to do more than defend to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

“I just got to play my game,” she said. “Sometimes I get too complacent. I love dishing the ball and finding my teammate. That’s something that’s a part of my game, but if they’re looking for me to score more then I need to lean into that more.”

NOTE

— The Storm’s preseason opener has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Monday at Climate Pledge Arena to accommodate Tuesday’s Game 4 of the NHL’s Western Conference semifinals between the Kraken and Dallas.