EVERETT — A slew of turnovers and an inability to slow down a physically imposing Las Vegas offense pushed the Storm into a 21-point early deficit.

Seattle closed the gap to four points at the end of the third quarter, but faltered in the fourth and fell 96-80 to the Aces on Tuesday night at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

The WNBA defending-champion Storm, which throttled the Aces 97-83 in Saturday’s regular-season opener, expected a reinvigorated response from Las Vegas in a rematch against the team picked to win the league title.

It was practically a given that reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson (16 points and 11 rebounds) and two-time All-Star center Liz Cambage (16 points and eight rebounds) would be the focal point of the Las Vegas offense.

But the Storm wasn’t expecting guard Jackie Young to torment it inside for a team-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Las Vegas trio overwhelmed a slow-starting Seattle offense led by Breanna Stewart’s 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jewell Loyd added 17 points, Katie Lou Samuelson had 13 and three three-pointers while Ezi Magbegor finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds in her first start.

The Storm trailed 16-14 with 4:07 left in the first quarter when the Aces went on a 15-0 run to end the period and take a 31-14 lead into the second.

Las Vegas extended its lead to 21 points (39-18) over the next four minutes before Seattle made a bit of a run to end the first half thanks in large part to six straight points from Magbegor.

Still, the Storm was down 45-31 at the break.

Seattle outscored Las Vegas 31-21 in the third quarter, which ended with Samuelson beating the buzzer to throw in a 39-foot three-pointer as the Storm closed to four points (66-62).

Las Vegas scored the first eight points in the fourth and Seattle never mounted a comeback the rest of the way.

The Storm takes off for its first trip, which begins with Thursday’s game at Minnesota.

NOTE:

— Katie Lou Samuelson left the Storm following Tuesday’s game and flew to Graz, Austria to participate with the USA Basketball 3×3 team in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament May 26-30. The top three teams in the 20-team tournament will earn a berth into the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“It’s a lot to go back and forth between that and (the Storm)” said Samuelson, who is expected to miss the next 5-6 games. “It’s just something that you can look at it as a positive and getting a chance to play in the Olympics. That’s something that I would have never thought I would have had the opportunity to do this year. I’m taking it as something really positive and amazing that I get to be a part of, that first that could go.’

Samuelson joins Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum, the former Washington Huskies star, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray and Chicago Sky center Stephanie Dolson.

— Reserves Epiphanny Prince and Mercedes Russell are expected to join the Storm on Wednesday after completing WNBA protocols, which require six days of quarantine and six negative COVID-19 tests.