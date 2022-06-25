Hours after a mutual split from the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday afternoon, eight-time WNBA All-Star Tina Charles is reportedly set to sign with the Storm.

The Mercury announced the “contract divorce” calling it a mutual decision.

“After discussions with Tina and agent, it was best for both parties to go our separate ways at this time,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in statement. “Due to circumstances both in and out of our control, our season has not gone according to plan, and we continue to pursue all avenues for improvement.”

The news that Charles is expected to sign with Seattle was first reported by Girls Talk Sports TV’s Khristina Williams.

Charles averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, which is just slightly below her career averages, in Phoenix this season. The 11-year veteran led the WNBA in scoring last season while averaging a career-best 23.4 points with the Washington Mystics.

In February, the Mercury, who lost in the WNA Finals last year, signed Charles, the 2012 WNBA MVP, to a one-year deal worth $108,000 in hopes of forming a super team with WNBA All-Stars Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner and Diamond DeShields.

Advertising

However, Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia and the Mercury have dealt with numerous injuries and illnesses while falling to 10th in the WNBA standings at 6-12.

Meanwhile, the Storm (11-6) are soaring since a 5-5 start and are 6-1 in their past seven games heading into Saturday night’s game against Los Angeles.

On Friday, Seattle waived forward Reshanda Gray clearing about $39,000 in salary cap space and leaving just 10 players on the roster.

The Storm are in the market for front-court help considering center Mercedes Russell has missed 12 games due to a recurrent headache.

Seattle has relied heavily on 22-year-old, third-year center Ezi Magbegor who has become a leading candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player award while averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and a WNBA-leading 2.6 assists.

Charles, a 6-foot-4 and 192-pound center, has started in each of the 373 games she’s played in the WNBA dating back to her rookie year in 2010 with the Connecticut Sun.

Advertising

Conceivably, the Storm will roll out a lineup that includes Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd, Gabby Williams, Breanna Stewart and Charles on Thursday when they host the Las Vegas Aces.

Before Saturday’s game against LA, coach Noelle Quinn declined to confirm whether the Storm signed Williams.

“Our focus is right now and my focus right now is on the game,” Quinn said. “I don’t really have a comment about Tina.”