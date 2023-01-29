Breanna Stewart has reportedly gotten closer to deciding which WNBA team she will play for next season.

ESPN reported Sunday that Stewart, 28, has narrowed her selection down to the Seattle Storm or the New York Liberty.

Stewart had reportedly narrowed her choices to the Storm, Liberty, Minnesota Lynx or Washington Mystics earlier this month.

ESPN did not say when Stewart would make her decision.

Stewart is from Syracuse, New York, and the Liberty have been considered the most likely team she would sign with if she were to leave Seattle.

Free agents can officially start signing with WNBA teams Wednesday.