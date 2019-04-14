Breanna Stewart suffered an apparent lower leg injury Sunday playing in the EuroLeague Final Four championship game in Sopron, Hungary, according to Twitter account @WNBAinsidr.

The Seattle Storm star was playing for Dynamo Kursk, a Russian team in the EuroLeague. Many WNBA players play overseas during the offseason.

No official report has stated what Stewart’s injury is, but unconfirmed reports on Twitter say the reigning WNBA MVP tore her right Achilles tendon.

Video of the apparent injury shows Stewart landing on the foot of fellow WNBA star Brittney Griner, who plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg, another Russian team, in the first half.

Kentwood grad Courtney Vandersloot also plays for UMMC and had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead her team to the 91-67 win.

Stewart led the Storm to the WNBA title last year after averaging 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 blocked shots. She was also the WNBA Finals MVP.

The WNBA exhibition games are scheduled to start in a month.