They hardly missed.

Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor each drained five of their first six field goals. Gabby Williams was four of five and Tina Charles made good on half of her eight attempts to lead the Storm to a 66-55 lead at the break, which was the most points in a half in franchise history.

Making the first-half exploits even more impressive, WNBA leading-scorer Breanna Stewart, who averaged 30.3 points in her previous three games, was mostly a spectator.

And Seattle was doing this on the road where it has struggled recently against the league-leading Chicago Sky, which had a 14-3 home record.

The Storm built 20- and 22-point leads in the second and third quarters respectively but couldn’t land an early knockout and needed to hang on until the final minutes to capture an 111-100 victory Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena.

Stewart finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists while Williams had 21 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Loyd tallied 18 points, Charles had 14 points and seven rebounds, Magbegor came off the bench and had 13 points and Sue Bird chipped in 10 points and eight assists.

It was an offensive bonanza for Seattle, which set a WNBA record 37 assists while connecting on 44 of 75 shots (58.7%).

Seattle (21-13) needs to win at least one of its two remaining regular season games to clinch a top-four finish and secure home-court advantage in the first round of the best-of-three playoffs.

Courtney Vandersloot scored a game-high 28 points to lead six Sky players who scored in double figures. Chicago (25-9) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

