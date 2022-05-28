Kiana Williams apologized after arriving two hours late for a phone interview.

“Booked and blessed,” said the newest Storm addition following a prolonged practice that went longer than expected.

Saturday was supposed to be light workout for the Storm, who beat New York 79-71 in overtime Friday night before the 3 p.m. rematch Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

But for the 23-year-old Williams, there really is no such thing as a light workout. Not these days when her time with the Storm — and in the WNBA in fact — could end at a moment’s notice.

“I’m just taking full advantage of this second opportunity with this team,” said Williams, who was drafted by the Storm in the second round of the WNBA draft last year and played 10 games before being released at midseason. “This is my dream to play in the WNBA.

“As hectic as it has been to get back here, there’s not a lot that I can complain about. But at the end of the day, I’m just thankful.”

Williams’ return to Seattle began when Storm star guard Sue Bird entered the WNBA’s health and safety protocols as did center Ezi Magbegor at 7 a.m. Friday.

Ninety minutes later, Williams received a call from her agent who said: “Get ready, you’re going to Seattle.”

“I had 45 minutes to pack bag,” said Williams, who lives in San Antonio. “My mom drove me an hour to Austin because there were no flights leaving San Antonio that would get me there in time for the game.

“I landed in Seattle at 4:30. (Storm general manager Talisa Rhea) picked me up at 5. We got to the arena at 5:30. I took a shower and started warming up for a game at 7.”

Williams, who logged two assists in four minutes, was one of just eight players available for the Storm. Seattle also was without Stephanie Talbot who entered protocols Thursday and Mercedes Russell has not played this season due to an undisclosed non-basketball injury.

Saturday, the Storm (4-3) re-signed forward Kaela Davis to a second hardship contract and is expected to have nine players Sunday against New York (1-6).

“It sounds cliché but really just taking it day by day,” Seattle coach Noelle Quinn said when asked about the Storm’s four different lineups this season. “We’ve learned to adapt. You ask yourself, who’s here? Who’s available? And then you go from there.”

Quinn doesn’t want to make any excuses, but the rash of COVID-related absences partly explains the Storm’s rocky start to a season with championship aspirations.

And the WNBA’s policies on COVID-19 and its rules on adding hardship players have drawn criticism from several Storm players considering they have had five of the league’s eight players who have entered health and safety protocols.

“It seems like we’re doing the right thing,” Breanna Stewart said Friday night. “They say test if you have symptoms.”

Under WNBA rules, players are tested for COVID-19 if they are symptomatic. Players must quarantine if they test positive and can return to the team after two negative tests that are 24 hours apart.

Stewart, who has also been a vocal critic of the WNBA’s policy to fly commercial when some teams can afford charter flights, had COVID two weeks ago and quarantined in Phoenix with her family and teammate Epiphanny Prince, who also tested positive.

“I’m not even doing anything,” Stewart said when asked if players should curtail off-the-court habits in hopes of being less susceptible to contracting the virus. “What are we supposed to do? We don’t do anything. We travel. We fly commercial that’s one thing. All of these people don’t wear their mask. You can’t tell me I have to not go to dinner or do whatever.

“As long as I’m staying safe in what I’m doing and wearing masks where I can, that’s all I can do. Right now, our team is going through it. You know what, better now than later.”

Stewart said teams are seeking “help” and “guidance” from WNBA leadership to prevent a reoccurrence of what happened to Seattle on Friday.

“I don’t know what the right answer is,” she said. “I think it’s having a better answer than we have three players out, two that we find out (Friday) morning and it’s get a hardship player at 11 a.m. for a 7 o’clock game.

“I know the schedule is really tight. We’re not saying we can’t play New York because obviously we did tonight, but this is the second time this has happened on a game day. It’s just a little frustrating.”

Jewell Loyd said she believes the WNBA should immediately expand rosters to included practice player or construct developmental league similar to the NBA, which relied on substitute players this season for short-handed teams dealing with dwindling rosters due to COVID.

“If we had a G League, it would help,” Loyd said. “If we had some practice players that would be in our system that we could pull from that. (Where) they’re actually here in market, they’re not traveling and then have to play a game. I mean, it’s ridiculous.”

As for Williams, who began the season with the Phoenix Mercury and was released after two preseason games, she’s a proponent of any proposal that would expand opportunities for young players trying to break into the league.

“As I reflect on the last two years, it’s been an emotional roller coaster,” said Williams, who won a 2021 NCAA tournament championship at Stanford. “There’s a lesson being learned and it’s becoming a little more clear to stay patient.

“For instance, yesterday I woke up in one city and went sleep in another with one phone call. It’s about staying mentally and physically ready. … I’m looking long term. Maybe it’s not this year, but somewhere in the future. The WNBA is talking about expanding. At the end of the day, I know I can play in the league. It’s about fit and timing and maybe a little bit of luck.”