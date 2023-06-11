On a day the Storm raised her No. 10 into the rafters inside Climate Pledge Arena, Sue Bird sat courtside while her former team stalled at 10 points for seven minutes and 44 seconds, stretching from the first quarter into the second.

This was an unwelcome, unintentional tribute.

It was also temporary.

Trailing 63-42 entering the fourth quarter Sunday, the Storm ripped off a momentous 17-0 run and trailed just 68-65 with 2:48 left. But Seattle (1-6) missed its last five shots and fell to Washington (5-3) for the second consecutive game, 71-65.

With the franchise’s best player sitting in a bright green suit across from her former bench, the Storm fell a few shots short.

With 4:44 left in the first quarter, Jewell Loyd sunk a 3-pointer to cut the Mystics’ lead to 12-10. Washington responded with a dominant 20-0 run over the next nearly eight minutes, dampening a day-long celebration. Besides Bird, Storm legends Lauren Jackson, Swin Cash and Sheryl Swoopes were all in attendance. Former Sonics standouts Detlef Schrempf and “Downtown” Freddie Brown were spotted as well.

The Storm could have used all of them to help close the gap.

But Loyd, Ezi Magbegor, Kia Nurse and Co. made an admirable effort.

After trailing 46-21 at halftime, the Storm used a 20-7 run to cut the lead to 53-41 with 3:48 left in the third quarter. But even without injured star Elena Delle Donne, Washington (5-3) again bounced back, closing the quarter with a momentum stifling 10-1 sprint.

And yet, the Storm again rose to the occasion, as a near-capacity crowd of 13,213 attempted to will a win. Seattle ripped off a 17-0 run over the first six-plus minutes of the fourth quarter to close the gap to 63-59, before an Ariel Atkins runner temporarily stopped the bleeding. Seattle’s Kia Nurse and Atkins then traded threes, before Storm guard Ivana Dojkic took a flagrant foul and calmly drained three free throws to cut the deficit to 68-65.

That’s the closest they would come.

Loyd — who, despite missing Friday’s game with a foot injury, entered the day averaging a league-leading 28 points per game — shot just 6 for 22 (1 for 8 from deep) but led the Storm with 16 points and five assists. Magbegor (13 points, seven rebounds), Nurse (12 points, four rebounds) and Jordan Horston (10 points, 5 rebounds) landed in double figures as well.

Meanwhile, point guard Natasha Cloud (19 points, five assists, four rebounds) paced the persevering Mystics.

