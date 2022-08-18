Only one active WNBA player has been in more playoff games than the Storm’s Briann January, whose 62 playoff appearances exceed even Sue Bird (54).

Before the Storm’s first playoff game on Thursday night, January was asked about the WNBA’s new playoff format, which features back-to-back home games for the higher seed, followed by the lower seed hosting the decisive Game 3 (also referred to as a 2-1 format).

January said she’s glad the league got rid of its previous single-game elimination format because “it gives an opportunity for the best team to come out of it.” But, she also cited the difficulty of winning a decisive Game 3 game on the road.

“I’d have to argue, if you’re going to make it deep in this playoff and win a championship, you’re going to have to win on somebody else’s court,” January said. “It’s tough. I don’t know if we’ve quite found what it should be.”

“I don’t think we got it right yet, but it’s much better than what we had, in my opinion,” January added.

The old WNBA format featured two rounds of single-elimination games. Teams that received the No. 3 and No. 4 seed could be dumped out of the playoffs after one bad game in the second round, as a result.

The new format resolves that issue, but presents a new one with the home-home-away structure. Part of the reasoning is to minimize travel costs, Bird and January said. Their No. 4-seed Storm begin a playoff push on Thursday night when they face the No. 5-seed Washington Mystics.

“It’s tough, it’s a tough set-up, it’s not favorable,” January said of the Game 3 road game.

Bird shared a similar sentiment when she spoke to the media on Tuesday. She said the new format was a step in the right direction but hoped that this wouldn’t be the league’s long-term solution. There are advantages to both a home-away-home series, compared to a home-home-away series, she said, depending on the perspective you look at it from.

Around the WNBA, the Chicago Sky earned the No. 2 seed but lost their first game to the No. 7 seed New York Liberty. “We worked all year to have home-court advantage,” Sky coach James Wade told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN’s Jamal Collier. “If you have a bad game, then home-court advantage goes to the lower seed.”

Washington Mystics coach Mike Thibault said before his team’s matchup with the Storm that it was a near-unanimous decision to get rid of the single-game elimination format.

“I think (they) wanted to have a situation where you didn’t have a fluke game, necessarily, that you had to prove yourself over a couple games. The longer the series, to me, the better,” Thibault said.