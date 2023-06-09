By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Checking in on Seahawks' 10-man draft class as minicamp wraps up
- Jerry Dipoto says there's no easy fix as Mariners are 'struggling madly'
- Analysis: Why UW Athletics' financial situation remains rocky
- DK Metcalf finally feels 'normal,' which could translate into a big season for Seahawks
- Seahawks safety Jamal Adams doing 'everything' to get his leg 'right'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.