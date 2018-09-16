Storm Photos: Storm victory parade Originally published September 16, 2018 at 4:21 pmUpdated September 16, 2018 at 4:55 pm Photos: Storm victory paradeBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Storm sweep Mystics to win 2018 WNBA title Photos: Storm beat the Mystics in Game 2, 75-73 Photos: Storm beat Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of WNBA Finals Related Stories Storm kicks off celebrations with flag raising on Space Needle rooftop What each Storm player brought to the table in Seattle’s 2018 WNBA title run Share story By Travis NessSeattle Times photo production Related Stories Storm kicks off celebrations with flag raising on Space Needle rooftop September 16, 2018 What each Storm player brought to the table in Seattle’s 2018 WNBA title run September 16, 2018 How the Storm rebuilt and won the 2018 WNBA title eight years after its 2010 championship September 16, 2018 ‘The sky’s the limit’ for Storm star Breanna Stewart, on and off court September 15, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Storm sweep Mystics to win 2018 WNBA title Photos: Storm beat the Mystics in Game 2, 75-73 Photos: Storm beat Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of WNBA Finals Travis Ness: 206-464-2127 or tness@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.