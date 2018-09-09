Photo & VideoPhotographySportsStorm Photos: Storm take on the Mystics in Game 2 Originally published September 9, 2018 at 12:14 pm Photos: Storm take on the Mystics in Game 2Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Storm beat Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of WNBA Finals Photos: Storm beat Mercury in overtime 91-87 Photos: Storm beat the Wings 84-68 Related Stories WNBA Finals GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch/stream Game 2 between Storm and Mystics Storm defensive stopper Alysha Clark will try to stop Mystics star Kristi Toliver once again in Game 2 Share story By Bettina HansenSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories WNBA Finals GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch/stream Game 2 between Storm and Mystics September 9, 2018 Storm defensive stopper Alysha Clark will try to stop Mystics star Kristi Toliver once again in Game 2 September 9, 2018 Who’s the Storm’s true Game 5 MVP? And more stuff Sue Bird wants you to know about the WNBA Finals September 7, 2018 In Game 1 of WNBA Finals, Storm doesn’t just dominate — it humiliates Mystics September 8, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Storm beat Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of WNBA Finals Photos: Storm beat Mercury in overtime 91-87 Photos: Storm beat the Wings 84-68 Bettina Hansen View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryWNBA Finals GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch/stream Game 2 between Storm and Mystics
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.