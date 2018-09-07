SportsStormWNBA Photos: Storm take on Mystics in Game 1 of WNBA Finals Originally published September 7, 2018 at 4:55 pmUpdated September 7, 2018 at 5:35 pm Photos: Storm take on Mystics in Game 1 of WNBA FinalsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Storm beat Mercury in overtime 91-87 Photos: Storm beat the Wings 84-68 Photos: Storm beat Lynx 85-75 Related Stories Seattle Mayor Durkan and D.C.’s mayor make friendly bet on WNBA Finals WNBA Finals GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch/stream Game 1 between Storm and Mystics Share story By Bettina Hansen Related Stories Seattle Mayor Durkan and D.C.’s mayor make friendly bet on WNBA Finals September 7, 2018 WNBA Finals GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch/stream Game 1 between Storm and Mystics September 7, 2018 Look up, Seattle! Storm players raise flag on top of Space Needle September 7, 2018 Out of basketball a year ago, Storm coach Dan Hughes is now on the verge of his first WNBA title September 7, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Storm beat Mercury in overtime 91-87 Photos: Storm beat the Wings 84-68 Photos: Storm beat Lynx 85-75 Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeattle Mayor Durkan and D.C.’s mayor make friendly bet on WNBA Finals
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.