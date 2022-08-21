By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Slippery floors turn LeBron James' anticipated visit into a disappointing day at the CrawsOver VIEW
- NBA fever engulfs Seattle as fans line up overnight for LeBron James' CrawsOver appearance VIEW
- Mariners' rebuild withstanding struggles by Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Lewis and Evan White
- LeBron James set to play in Seattle's CrawsOver tournament Saturday
- Answering your questions after the Seahawks' loss to the Bears in Week 2 of preseason
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.