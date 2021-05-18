By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: 5 impressions following Seahawks rookie minicamp
- UW softball a No. 16 NCAA tournament seed? That's a helmet-scratcher for the fifth-ranked Huskies
- Could international player Aaron Donkor be more than a project for the Seahawks?
- If you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you won't have to wear a mask at Mariners games
- Husky men's basketball hometown reunion continues with addition of PJ Fuller
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.