Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'Anyone can move the ball on their defense': National media reacts to the Seahawks’ Week 4 win
- The Seahawks are getting two major visits Tuesday: 'Snacks' Harrison and Mychal Kendricks
- Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks after their Week 4 win
- Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks' Week 4 win vs. the Dolphins
- Injured Seahawks safety Jamal Adams still can't run and could miss another week, Pete Carroll says
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.