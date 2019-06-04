Storm Photos: Storm host Fever Originally published June 4, 2019 at 8:53 pmUpdated June 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Jewell Loyd, Jordin Canada lead Storm to victory over Minnesota June 4, 2019 After overseas play, Storm center Mercedes Russell’s game changes almost as often as her nickname June 3, 2019 Storm, playing third road game in four days, falls to Sky June 1, 2019 Poll: Will the WNBA Storm, even without its top two players, finish with a winning record? June 1, 2019 Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com.