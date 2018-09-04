PhotographyStorm photos: Storm 94-84 over Phoenix Originally published September 4, 2018 at 9:25 pm Updated September 4, 2018 at 10:31 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Storm beat Mercury in overtime 91-87 Photos: Storm beat the Wings 84-68 Photos: Storm beat Lynx 85-75 Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySue Bird and Breanna Stewart power Storm into WNBA Finals with 94-84 win over Mercury
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.