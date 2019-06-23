Photo & VideoStorm Photos: Seattle Storm over Indiana Fever, 65-61 Originally published June 23, 2019 at 6:24 pmUpdated June 23, 2019 at 7:41 pm Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Jewell Loyd delivers game winner as Storm wins first game at UW June 23, 2019 Sami Whitcomb returns to Alaska Airlines Arena for Storm’s first game there June 22, 2019 Jewell Loyd, Natasha Howard lead Storm past Los Angeles Sparks June 22, 2019 Despite injuries, could the Storm be better than anyone thought? June 21, 2019 More Photo Galleries Photos: Storm host Lynx Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com.