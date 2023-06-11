Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Why UW Athletics' financial situation remains rocky
- Rookie Bryan Woo bounces back from rough first start as Mariners hit Angels hard VIEW
- Mariners do OK vs. Shohei Ohtani the pitcher, but struggle with him at the plate VIEW
- As Sue Bird prepares for jersey retirement, coaches say 'there won't be anybody else like her'
- Washington’s Nathan Green wins NCAA 1,500 title as Huskies go 1-2 in event
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.