Sue Bird’s legendary career in Seattle is finally coming to an end — and we’re all totally fine and definitely not crying, thanks for asking!

After 19 seasons in 21 years in the WNBA, the Storm legend announced Thursday that the 2022 season will be her last. In addition to tallying the most assists (3,114) in WNBA history, Bird will retire No. 1 in games played (599), second in career three-pointers (965), fourth in steals (700) and seventh in points (6,639).

Related Storm legend Sue Bird announces she will retire after 2022 season

Oh and she’s also won four WNBA championships, five Olympic gold medals and is a 12-time All-Star.

Naturally, fans, WNBA players, media, athletes and more took to social media to pay their respects to “one of the best to ever do it.”

Sue Bird is Storm basketball.



Every moment, every memory has one constant. No. 10.



It’s time for the final chapter.#TheFinalYear x #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/d0UJfpGahM — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 16, 2022

One of the best to ever do it 👏🏿 https://t.co/UU5zDcSF29 — Elizabeth Williams (@E_Williams_1) June 16, 2022

Thank you for paving the way!! You truly will be missed. I’m forever graytful! @S10Bird 🥺🫶🏾💚 https://t.co/OygTgdb1e4 — Reshanda Gray (@nograyareas21) June 16, 2022

Congrats legend!!! One of the greatest to ever do it @S10Bird 🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/nLRuHgnK67 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 16, 2022

A legendary career 🧡 Thank you for everything, @S10Bird. We are cheering you on to the end 🐐 #TheFinalYear pic.twitter.com/VLcUmz4JKl — WNBA (@WNBA) June 16, 2022

The Last Dance



🐐 pic.twitter.com/VJUgo9ds03 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) June 16, 2022

Seattle get out to watch this 🐐 play!!! I will be getting out to as many games as I can! lets go @seattlestorm lets get this done so this one can leave the way she deserves. https://t.co/CfIqXP5SOJ — Laura Harvey (@LH1505) June 16, 2022

NOT IN WRITING! NOT FOR REAL FOR REAL! 😫😫



I THOUGHT WE HAD A DEAL THAT YOU'RE NEVER, EVER, EVER RETIRING, @S10Bird 😭 https://t.co/vrYP4kFiJC — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) June 16, 2022

A legendary career, @S10Bird. The game will miss you ❤️ — espnW (@espnW) June 16, 2022