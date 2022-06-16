Sue Bird’s legendary career in Seattle is finally coming to an end — and we’re all totally fine and definitely not crying, thanks for asking!
After 19 seasons in 21 years in the WNBA, the Storm legend announced Thursday that the 2022 season will be her last. In addition to tallying the most assists (3,114) in WNBA history, Bird will retire No. 1 in games played (599), second in career three-pointers (965), fourth in steals (700) and seventh in points (6,639).
Oh and she’s also won four WNBA championships, five Olympic gold medals and is a 12-time All-Star.
Naturally, fans, WNBA players, media, athletes and more took to social media to pay their respects to “one of the best to ever do it.”
