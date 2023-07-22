A little more than two minutes into Saturday night’s game, the Storm surrendered three straight offensive rebounds and an uncontested layup on a defensive possession, which prompted coach Noelle Quinn to call an early timeout and verbally rip into her team.

At the time, the Chicago Sky had nine rebounds, including three offensive, while Seattle had one.

“It set the tone,” said Quinn, who pleaded with and prodded her team to keep the Sky out of the paint and off the glass. She practically emptied her bench and rotated a handful of players in the post.

But nothing worked.

The Sky tracked down seemingly every missed shot and withstood the Storm’s third-quarter push before handing them a 90-75 defeat and a franchise-record ninth straight loss.

Two statistics tell the story of Seattle’s latest setback.

The Sky outrebounded the Storm 44-24, including 20 on the offensive glass. Sky forward Alanna Smith did most of the damage and finished with a career-high 17 rebounds, including 13 offensive boards.

The extra possessions allowed Chicago to enjoy a 12-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Advertising

“Rebounding isn’t a skill set,” Quinn said. “It is a desire to box out and literally pursue basketballs. I felt our mindset around that wasn’t sharp. It wasn’t only one of us, it was all of us. The desire and the heart that it takes to go finish plays … that desire was not strong today. Hence the early timeout to address it.

“There wasn’t really a change after that. With a team like ours, these little details matter. We’re not going to win games if we’re not going to be playing at a high level every single night. You can’t just give a ‘C’ effort. It has to be an ‘A’ effort and our rebounding was not that.”

The other stat that proved impossible for the Storm to overcome was Jewell Loyd’s 12 points – 12 fewer than her WNBA-leading scoring average – on 2-for-11 shooting and 0 for 4 on three-pointers.

In her previous outing, Loyd had 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting.

“It’s a long season,” Quinn said. “It’s the middle of the season. We’re kind of hitting this wall. No excuses. I have to do a better job of finding ways to get Jewell better looks. She’s seeing a ton of different defenses. Teams are being super aggressive on her. Just got to find a way to settle her in, get her some more free throws and some good attempts.”

Without Loyd’s offense, the Storm couldn’t keep pace with the Sky (9-13), which snapped a four-game losing streak and received a game-high 29 points from Kahleah Copper and 22 from Marina Mabrey.

The Storm (4-18) countered with a balanced offensive attack featuring Ezi Magbegor (14 points), Jordan Horston (12) and Sami Whitcomb (11) that once again sputtered in the first half.

Advertising

“We have proven this season that we can get ourselves back into games, but we don’t want that to be the case every game,” Magbegor said. “In the first half, offensive rebounds were definitely what extended (their) lead and it’s hard to get yourself out of that. … That’s what let us down this game.”

Seattle, which had been outscored in the first quarter by 5.5 points this season and 9.3 points during its previous eight defeats, trailed 24-10 late in the first.

Chicago outscored Seattle 25-18 in the second quarter and pushed its lead to 49-23 after Mabrey buried a three-pointer late in the period.

That’s when Whitcomb injected a little bit of life into the listless Climate Pledge Arena crowd of 8,655 with a pair of three-pointers in a dizzying five-second sequence that cut the Storm’s deficit to 49-32 at halftime.

Quinn tweaked the lineup at the break and started the second half with Horston and Whitcomb alongside Loyd, Magbegor and Gabby Williams.

“I think she just put people out there who wanted to play hard,” Horston said.

Advertising

The Storm outscored the Sky 22-16 in the third quarter and cut their 23-point deficit to 63-54 late in the period.

But Seattle never got any closer and Chicago began the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run to regain control.

Admittedly, the Storm’s losing streak is weighing heavily on the team.

“It’s weighing on me so I know it’s weighing on them,” Quinn said. “Our tangible goal is: Are we getting better every day? Are we sticking to what’s giving us success? Are we rebounding? Are we taking care of the ball?

“Those are our tangible goals. Based on those, that’s going to indicate are we moving in the right direction or not. Losing weighs heavily on everyone at some point.”

Next week the Storm embark on a three-game trip with stops in New York, Chicago and Indiana.

BOX SCORE