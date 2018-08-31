DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury collected 27 points and 11 rebounds in an 86-66 victory over the Storm in Game 3 of their best-of-five semifinal series. Storm guards Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird were a combined 1 for 18 from the field. Seattle takes a 2-1 lead into Game 4.

PHOENIX — The Storm feared an offensive onslaught from Phoenix superstar Diana Taurasi, who was sensational in the previous two games of their WNBA semifinal series yet came up short in a couple of narrow Seattle victories.

Turns out the Storm should have been wary of DeWanna Bonner.

The forward collected 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Mercury to an 86-66 victory over the top-seeded Storm on Friday in Game 3 of the best-of-five series at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Seattle leads 2-1 and needs a road victory at 2 p.m. Sunday to avoid a Game 5 in Seattle.

Historically, the Storm has struggled away from home in the playoffs — now losing its last eight postseason road games.

Front-runners for the past two months and in its semifinal against Phoenix, Seattle fell behind by 10 points midway in the third quarter before rallying and cutting its deficit to 60-56 to start the fourth.

Phoenix reduced double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter before losing the previous two games 91-87 in Seattle, including an overtime loss.

This time, the Mercury went up big in the fourth quarter and led 72-56.

But the Storm never clawed back into the game.

Natasha Howard scored 19 points for Seattle and league MVP Breanna Stewart, who was hampered by foul trouble, was held to 15 — 12 fewer than her playoffs average. Stewart led the Storm with 11 rebounds and Howard had 10.

The Storm locked down defensively on Taurasi, who scored her first basket — a layup — with 6:24 remaining after missing her first eight shots.

After the basket, she raised her hands and smiled as the crowd of 15,185 erupted in cheers. Taurasi finished with eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Phoenix received 21 points from Brittney Griner. Yvonne Turner, who started in place of injured Stephanie Talbot, had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Mercury started hot and the Storm missed its first six three-pointers to fall behind 26-16.

That’s when Sami Whitcomb briefly took over.

The backup guard didn’t play in the first two playoff games, but came off the bench and made her first two three-pointers to cut Seattle’s deficit to 28-22.

The Storm also received an unexpected scoring boost from Crystal Langhorne, who scored eight of her 11 points in the second quarter.

Langhorne contorted around Griner in the paint for a layup that put Seattle ahead 31-30 with 4:47 left in the first half. It was the only time the Storm had the lead.

Phoenix finished the first half with a 12-4 spurt that included a 10-0 run to take a 42-35 lead into the break.

The seven-point halftime deficit could have been worse, considering Seattle’s starters shot 8 of 29 from the field and 0 of 8 on three-pointers.

Loyd finished with two points on 1-for-10 shooting and Bird had 11 assists, but was 0 for 8 shooting and scoreless.

Storm rookie guard Jordin Canada finished with 11 points.