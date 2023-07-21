Sue Bird and Lauren Jackson have amassed more points with the Storm and Breanna Stewart is the only player to average at least 20 points during a career in Seattle, but Jewell Loyd is staking a claim as the greatest scorer in franchise history.

“I think she can potentially be,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “There’s still some work to do. I think she’s solidified her spot in this organization as one of the best — top three or top five for sure.

“But I think pending her being in Seattle for longer, she can definitely end her career as such.”

Following Thursday’s season-low 12-point outing during a 79-63 defeat against the Las Vegas Aces, Loyd’s WNBA-leading scoring average dipped to 24.9 points per game and she’s fallen off the pace needed to break the league’s single-season scoring record of 25.3 points set by Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi in 2006.

If recent history is an indicator, Loyd is due for a big scoring performance at 6 p.m. Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena when the Storm (4-17) try to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Chicago Sky (8-13), which have lost four straight.

After tallying 14 points on two separate occasions this season, in the next game Loyd exploded for a career-high 41 points June 29 against the Minnesota Lynx and 39 points versus the Washington Mystics on July 11.

This season, Loyd has produced four of the top eight scoring performances in Storm history, which begs the question: Why didn’t she score like this earlier in her career?

“I didn’t necessarily hold back, it was understanding what team I was on and what I needed to do to win,” said Loyd, a nine-year veteran who was taken No. 1 overall by the Storm in the 2015 WNBA draft. “At the same time, I wasn’t ready to get to that part of my game consistently.

“I knew I could go and do what I’m doing now, but that’s not what I needed to do for this team. That’s understanding who you are. That’s understanding your environment. I’m asked to do more this year and that’s what I’m able to do.”

Early in her career, Loyd was overshadowed and underappreciated at times but Quinn noted the dynamic 5-foot-11 guard played an invaluable role in the Storm’s Big Three that included all-time greats Bird and Stewart.

“It was multiple options, so it was different,” Quinn said. “When you’re the only option or the No. 1 option, it’s different. Holding her back? No, I think they complemented what she did. She won two championships with them. But now when you don’t have two elite players on the floor, there’s more shots and more opportunities for a player [like Loyd] to grow in her role.”

These days Loyd is at the forefront of a leaguewide offensive trend in which six WNBA players have scored at least 40 points.

“It’s just the evolution of the game,” Loyd said. “There is more of a presence to let people cook. When I first got into the league, it was more structured. It was more team [oriented]. If someone happened to go off, it happened by chance and not because they were getting the ball every single time or in a rhythm.”

Before Stewart scored 45 points for the New York Liberty on May 21, there had been over 1,600 WNBA games in which the 40-point barrier had not been eclipsed.

The last player to reach that benchmark was Liz Cambage who tallied 43 points for the Dallas Wings on Aug. 17, 2018.

“In the last couple of years, you’ve had players who can go off by themselves and can create more shots,” Loyd said. “The spacing is different and it’s harder to guard people one-on-one so you’re allowed to have a little bit more freedom and the game is so much for faster. There’s a lot of transition, which has allowed people to get a little looser.”

In addition to Loyd and Stewart, who has also scored 43 points, Connecticut’s DeWanna Bonner (41 points), Dallas’s Arike Ogunbowale (41), Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard (43) and Las Vegas’ Kelsey Plum (40) joined the 40-point club this season.

“It’s fun to see,” Storm guard Gabby Williams said. “In this league, we’re all competing against each other, but we’re all collectively trying to build this league as well. … You kind of get hyped when you see somebody go off. You’re happy for them. You think it’s cool. You see it blow up all over social media and things like that help the league.

“Maybe, I’m saying that because nobody has scored 40 while (I’ve been on them). Maybe I’d have a different opinion, but watching it as a fan — because I was a fan for about six weeks — it’s been really cool.”

During the 27-year history of the WNBA, the 40-point mark hadn’t previously been surpassed more than three times during a season.

“Maybe a little bit more emphasis on isolation basketball,” Quinn said when asked the reason for the recent high-scoring games. “That’s not really something that we do in women’s basketball. You see it in the NBA a lot.

“In our sport, we’re predicated on fundamentals. Moving the ball. Setting the screen. The extra pass. I think we have highly skilled athletes who can go create on their own right now. That hasn’t always been the case. If you think about Jewell, if you think about Arike and if you think about how Rhyne Howard, these are all high-level athletes who don’t need a ball screen. They don’t need an extra pass. They’re able to create on their own.”

New York’s Sabrina Ionescu, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier and Chicago’s Marina Mabrey have also displayed a prolific scoring prowess during an unprecedented season in which players are routinely putting up big offensive numbers.

“It’s about time,” Loyd said. “A lot of players have ability to be great and have ability to score. We’re supposed to be entertainers as well and if you’re holding back, you’re not really doing your job. It’s fun to see the growth of the game.

“It’s fun to see players get better and be able to do what they need to do in a creative sense and being able to score. It’s just fun to watch. It’s what the league needed — is players to disregard the old way of basketball and (embrace) this new shift in how it’s supposed to be played.”

There’s been 20 players in WNBA history to score at least 40 points in a game, but Cambage (53 points) and Riquana Williams (51) are the only players to reach 50.

Admittedly, Loyd would relish a chance to topple Cambage’s league scoring record set in 2018

“I always thought it was weird that not more people have scored 40 or 50 points,” Loyd said. “I had 50 in high school so it’s weird that people haven’t had 50 here. What’s the difference? It should happen more. I think it will happen more. We’ve seen more 40-point games this year, so why not?”