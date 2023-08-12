If you were expecting new additions to the Storm’s roster after guards Ivana Dojkic’s European departure and Gabby Williams’ injury, don’t expect one soon. Storm coach Noelle Quinn says she wants to continue the season with her 10-player roster.

“Right now, we are going to roll with the group we have,” Quinn said. “Coming up, we have some big games, so just focus on the group that we have.”

Quinn will utilize rookie guards Jordan Horston and Jade Melbourne and veteran Kia Nurse to provide more minutes and production during the final quarter of the season. With 11 games remaining, Quinn wants to use this time to mature her younger players, while possibly making a run at the final playoff spot.

“I think these last games, where we’re at, brings a lot more time for Jade and some development for Jordan to see how she goes on the wing a little bit more,” Quinn said. “Looking to see where we can continue to develop and grow our younger players, but still getting a very good product on the floor.”

Horston was the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 draft. She is averaging 7.7 points, five rebounds, 1.4 assists and 20.6 minutes per game.

“Her athletic abilities are amazing,” Quinn said. “She’s just gifted in a lot of ways that now she’s learning the game at a pro level and understanding where she can impact the game with her skill set at a different position. She’s finding ways to be impactful.”

Advertising

Melbourne was drafted in the third round by the Storm (8-21) in 2022 but couldn’t play until this year because of restrictions from playing overseas in Australia. She’s only appeared in 20 games and is averaging 12 minutes.

“Coming into a rookie season I knew that personally there’s gonna be highs and lows,” Melbourne said. “I really had no expectations for minutes. Just a matter of staying ready and learning as much as I can.”

Nurse, averaging 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 19.7 minutes, has slotted into more of a role player as the season has prolonged, but Quinn says Nurse is one of her best shooters.

“Just continue to grow, teach, show film and continue to instill confidence,” Quinn said. “She is one of our best three-point shooters, so I want her to continue to take open looks.”

Williams suffered a stress fracture in her left foot during the second quarter against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 8 after a rebound attempt, likely keeping her out for the rest of the regular season.

“It was tough for us,” Mercedes Russel said of Williams’ injury. “We were very excited and happy to have her back playing with us for the second half of the season. For her to go down is devastating for our team. She was doing a lot of great things as a player and off the court we have good chemistry with her. It’s tough to see, but we are definitely supporting her through all of it.”

Advertising

Williams said she was starting to find her rhythm in recent games while scoring in double-digits in three of her last five games. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 28.5 minutes.

“She’s been through so much in the past few months,” Quinn said. “She was starting to get her groove and she herself expressed that. The comfort that happens with a player like that is tremendous when it comes to where we want to be as a team. She’s a special player and for her to come back shows a lot about who she is.”

Dojkic, 25, will return to Europe after the Storm released her from her contract. She signed as a free agent in February and appeared in 23 games, including 15 starts. She averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 20 minutes per game.

The Storm have won four of their last six games and will look for a season sweep of the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m.