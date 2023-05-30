Yes, Breanna Stewart has had moments where she questioned her fateful February decision to leave the Seattle Storm and cast her WNBA future with the New York Liberty. In one fell swoop, Stewart virtually ensured a struggling, rebuilding season for the team she had helped lead to two championships.

Those nagging thoughts hit Stewart most deeply when her overseas season in Turkey ended earlier in April and she flew home – not to New York, but to Seattle. That’s where Stewart and her wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, maintained a Belltown condo, and where all their possessions were.

“It was those moments where you have a little bit of self-doubt, like, did I make the right decision?” Stewart said at a news conference before her homecoming game at Climate Pledge Arena. “Because I’m seeing all my friends and all the spots where we used to go and stuff like that.”

But when Stewart thinks about the perks – like having her grandparents available to babysit her daughter, Ruby, this week while she and Marta (and Stewart’s mom, Heather) traveled to Seattle, she feels in her heart she made the right decision.

“I’m happy with starting a new chapter and realizing that change isn’t always a bad thing. It can be a good thing,’’ she said.

Certainly, the basketball aspect of her decision is obvious. Stewie, as she is universally known throughout the basketball world, joins one of the WNBA’s two “Super Teams” (the other is Las Vegas, with whom the Liberty appear headed on a collision course to vie for the WNBA title). The Liberty showed their superiority on Tuesday in a hard-fought 86-78 win that raised their record to 3-1 and kept the Storm winless in three games.

The full Stewie package was on display with 25 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks – in other words, the kind of outing that Storm fans used to see on a nightly basis.

Stewart’s return did not coax a sellout crowd – there were plenty of empty seats throughout the arena – and the reaction from the 8,340 when Stewart was introduced was positive but somewhat subdued. She received polite applause, and about half the fans stood. I didn’t detect any boos, but it was hardly a sustained ovation.

On the Seattle “returning legend scale,” it resembled neither the raucous lovefest that greeted Ken Griffey Jr. with the Reds or the non-stop vitriol that awaited Alex Rodriguez with the Rangers. In fact, a more robust roar came when Seattle surged into a 34-33 lead late in the first half – and that was surpassed when the retired Sue Bird, in attendance, was shown on the video screen to rapturous applause.

Still, it was clearly an emotional night for Stewart, who fully recognizes that Seattle was where she earned her professional stripes and achieved numerous personal milestones. In fact, Stewart said it took her a half to shake off what she termed “an emotional roller coaster all day” and become fully engaged.

“In the first half, I felt like I was floating,’’ she admitted.

“I have a lot of amazing memories in Seattle, because I grew up here,’’ added Stewart, sporting a black eye from an errant elbow in a recent game. “I got married here. I started a family here. And I really came into my own here. And that’s something that I’ll never forget.”

Stewart said before the game that her goal was to “feel all the feels and all the emotions” of what she termed a “happy sad” occasion. Was she successful?

“I was able to embrace the emotions, but it’s hard to balance both and to do that,’’ she said. “Now I’ve I got the first one out of the way. There will be more, and the love and appreciation will be the same.”

After she had scored a franchise-record 45 points last Sunday in a rout of Indiana, with numerous friends and family in the Brooklyn crowd, Stewart took the mic while fans chanted, “M-V-P!” and declared,

“Feels like I made the right decision.”

But it wasn’t an easy one, Stewart stressed, because of the pull of Seattle. Being near her family in upstate New York and her East Coast basketball roots was certainly a major factor. A bigger one might have been her belief that she could better help elevate the women’s game from the media hotbed of New York.

After signing with New York, Stewart told ESPN’s Malika Andrews, “I decided to go to New York because I want to continue to be great. And I want to go to the place where I can continue to help this league become better, to continue to raise the standard.”

Asked Tuesday why she felt that New York offered her a better opportunity to “continue to be great” than Seattle – where she was undeniably great in her six seasons – Stewart replied:

Advertising

“Just realizing that being in one of the largest sports media markets, continue to have that added spotlight – not just for me, but for this entire league. And making sure that we’re continuing to have those eyes and viewership.”

Certainly, all eyes of WNBA fans Tuesday were on Seattle, and Stewart’s return in a nationally televised game. Stewart is used to that kind of spotlight after her title runs in college, WNBA and Olympics. What was new for her was going against her former teammates, especially Jewell Loyd.

“It’s so weird to play against Jewell,’’ Stewart said. “I haven’t really done it since college. I think we still have the competitor in us but it was also very lighthearted. I remember one time I (accidentally) slapped her in the face, and it was just like we were at a practice when we were in Seattle.’’

Those days are gone, but Stewie is still a loud voice in the WNBA.