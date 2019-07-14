If Natasha Howard was distracted, you certainly could not tell by how she began Sunday’s basketball game.

Howard, the Seattle Storm All-Star forward, scored 10 of her team’s first 20 points, one day after her wife, Jacqueline Howard, made domestic-abuse allegations against her via Twitter.

Howard helped the Storm start fast, and Seattle led from start to finish in a 78-69 victory over the New York Liberty at Alaska Airlines, giving the team back-to-back victories after losing three straight home games.

Howard’s three-pointer gave Seattle a 20-8 lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter, then raced down the court to make a steal under the New York basket, eliciting one of the loudest cheers of the night.

The early hole was too much for the Liberty to overcome.

The Storm (10-8) built a 41-21 lead late in the second quarter before the Liberty went on a 9-2 run to make it 43-30 at halftime.

Howard finished with 14 points for the Storm, which ended any remaining suspense with a 16-0 run to go ahead 64-37 with 1:31 left in the third quarter.

Seattle led by 20 midway through the fourth quarter before New York finished on a 15-4 run to make the final score more respectable.

Crystal Langhorne came off the bench to score 19 for the Storm. She was 4 of 6 on three-point attempts.

Kia Nurse scored 19 to lead the Liberty (7-10). Tina Charles, the Liberty’s leading scorer at 18.4 points a game entering Sunday, was held to nine points on 2-of-15 shooting from the field.

