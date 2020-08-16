For weeks, Storm coach Gary Kloppenburg preached patience as it pertained to Natasha Howard and believed it was just a matter of time before she found her groove.

On Sunday, Howard rewarded his faith and put together her best performance of the season during the Storm’s 95-72 victory over the Connecticut Sun at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Howard finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds — both season highs — for the Storm, which won its eighth straight game and finished the first half of the WNBA’s shortened regular season on top of the standings at 10-1.

“She’s been increasingly a lot more active on the defensive end and rebounds in these last 3-4 games,” Kloppenburg said during a postgame Zoom call. “She finished her shots tonight. We knew she was working her way back into the type of conditioning that we’re used to. That was a good effort by her.”

Last year, Howard emerged as a breakout star who was voted to her first WNBA All-Star Game and won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award while subbing for injured Breanna Stewart.

Howard arrived late to the WNBA bubble last month because of undisclosed reasons and struggled to regain her form at the start of the season.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Howard ranked eighth on the team while scoring 4.7 points per game, 13 fewer than last season. She also averaged fewer rebounds (5.6 from 8.2), steals (1.4 from 2.2) and blocks (0.5 from 1.7) while shooting a career-low 36.4 percent from the floor.

“Physically, it was my legs,” Howard said. “I just didn’t have my legs under me how I had my legs tonight.”

Howard also regained her shooting touch. The driving layups and baby hooks that clanged hard off the glass or rolled off the rim in previous games fell through the net during a 5-for-5 shooting display against Connecticut.

At the other end, Howard finished with three steals, two blocks and seven defensive rebounds. Despite a 75-pound weight disparity, the wiry 6-foot-4 forward used her quickness to keep 230-pound center Brionna Jones (12 points and 11 rebounds) in check.

“I felt different,” Howard said. “I’m back in my great shape that I was last season. Just also getting back into my rhythm again and doing what I need to do on the defensive end to get my offense going. I went out there and doing the little dirty plays to get my offense going.”

Howard is a key piece in the Storm’s trapping defense that held Connecticut to 36.4 percent shooting, including 3 of 20 three-pointers.

“It’s so much better because defensively she can cover so much ground,” Kloppenburg said. “She can block shots. Great hands and she’s good in traps. It just makes us so much better when she’s at that high-intensity level.”

And when Howard makes offensive contributions, she’s often the Storm’s best low-post option to take pressure off Stewart.

“We knew Tasha was going to get it together,” said Stewart, who finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including three three-pointers. “It was a slow process for all of us to kind of get our legs back underneath us and get back into the basketball mindset, but she stuck with it. That’s a testament to who she is as a person and a player.

“She was all over the place and that’s exactly what we need. We need her to be aggressive, her to get rebounds and her to come up big defensively and fly around with all of us together. She brings that extra energy to the team that really helps us go.”

Stewart got going early and scored seven points in the first period for the Storm, which never trailed and led 21-16 heading into the second.

The Storm led 42-33 at halftime and was ahead 69-54 at the start of the fourth.

Unlike the previous two games — both blowouts — several Storm starters logged minutes in the final frame. After Sue Bird (13 points) drained a three-pointer for an 84-53 lead with 4:53 remaining, Kloppenburg began to empty the bench.

Backup guard Sami Whitcomb scored 14 points, including 11 in the fourth. She also had four three-pointers and delivered the game’s highlight, a 41-footer bomb near the midcourt logo to beat the buzzer and end the third quarter.

The Storm converted 13 of 23 three-pointers, shot 56.9 percent from the field and had five players score in double figures for the fourth time this season, including Jewell Loyd who had 11 points.

Jasmine Thomas tallied 17 points and DeWanna Bonner had 13 for Connecticut, which had won four of its previous five games and fell to 4-7.

“We wanted to zero in on Alyssa Thomas (five points) and Bonner and make it more difficult for them, because they really need those two to generate some offense for them,” Kloppenburg said. “We did a really good job of taking a couple of their key players and eliminating what they could do.”

It was the Storm’s second win over Connecticut, including an 87-74 victory on Aug. 4. The Storm has its best 11-game start and the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

“I really like the direction we’re going,” Kloppenburg said.