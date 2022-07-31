The Seattle Storm threatened but couldn’t close the gap as the Washington Mystics won the rematch 78-75 on Sunday.

The Storm finished its only back-to-back of the season. They clinched a playoff spot with Saturday’s victory against Washington at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

On Saturday, Seattle went on a 16-0 run toward the end of the third quarter and the Mystics responded with a 17-5 run of their own. There weren’t those dramatic momentum swings in the rematch. At one point in the third quarter it looked as though Washington might be pulling away, but Breanna Stewart went to the other end and responded with a jump shot.

The Mystics opened a seven-point lead with 6:28 left and Storm coach Noelle Quinn called a timeout. The Storm regrouped and narrowed the gap to one.

Quinn said before the game she fully expected coach Mike Thibault and the Mystics to use the hours between the games to make adjustments.

“It becomes sort of like a chess match,” she said.

Washington stayed just ahead the rest of the way. Sue Bird re-entered the game after the timeout. Her three-pointer and driving layup kept the Storm in range. Stewart and Gabby Williams attempted threes just before the buzzer but they wouldn’t go.

Washington had a telling 34-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Seattle’s (19-12) run of four straight wins against the Mystics came to an end. The teams have the same record once again, but the first potential tiebreaker for home-court advantage is record in head-to-head games. The Storm secured that Saturday.