EVERETT — Washington wanted revenge.

Despite a new season and new players, it still held on to its grudge from being swept by the Seattle Storm almost 10 months ago in the 2018 WNBA Finals.

The Mystics wanted to win and came into Friday’s game against the Storm ready for battle and ready to upset an All-Star welcoming.

The Mystics (14-6) got their revenge with a 99-79 win over the Seattle Storm (12-10) at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Even with both its All-Stars back and the return of forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, Seattle was unable to create stable momentum and fell in its worst loss of the season.

“They were ready for a good performance but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t have been able to deal with that,” Storm coach Dan Hughes said. “We just weren’t sturdy enough today. We really played catch-up most of the day and I thought we really didn’t disrupt their good play at either end of the floor like we needed to.”

The Mystics played physical and greedy. They made long threes and fought hard for rebounds and block-outs in order to quickly, and effectively, tire out the Storm. Seattle tried to fight back but its poor first quarter paved an easy route for Washington, which led by as many as 22 points and shot 59.1 percent from behind the arc.

If it wasn’t its performance on the court that showed Washington’s aggression, it was the team’s 17 personal fouls and four technicals (Natasha Cloud in the first quarter, coach Mike Thibault in the fourth and two on Tianna Hawkins also in the fourth).

Advertising

Face mask and all, Elena Delle Donne played the villainess role for the Mystics. She reached over the heads of the Storm players to flick away chances at rebounds on defense while making basket after basket on offense. The All-Star captain finished the game leading all players with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

“She was very active,” Hughes said. “When she caught the ball, we were scrambling to get to her. With the length she has, she shoots it well. She was really focused and on a great roll right now. That’s what great players do. We weren’t quick enough to put congestion on her and she had rhythm.”

The tension appeared to startle the Storm.

In the first quarter, Washington dominated the court with intensity and power, beating Seattle to the basket at every possession. Storm shots would either circle the rim, bounce out or fly past the hoop in all. This allowed Washington to create an 8-0 run to open the game.

By seven minutes, the Storm found itself behind by 15 points — it’s only basket being a layup from All-Star Natasha Howard in the seventh minute. Mosqueda-Lewis, who entered the quarter with two and a half minutes remaining, was the first Storm player to build momentum as she sunk a jump shot and then assisted Sami Whitcomb on a three-point jumper in the next possession. But the poor shooting showed as Seattle ended the quarter down 23-12, shooting 23.5 percent compared to Washington’s 42.1 percent.

While it could have just been first-quarter nerves, the quarter did show which team was fully adjusted back into the regular-season grind. Friday marked Seattle’s first game back since the All-Star break last weekend, where it was the second game back for Washington after defeating Phoenix on Tuesday.

“We had been off for a while and just really didn’t come to game speed,” Hughes said. “We didn’t start our starters at game speed. We didn’t do a good job of coming out and pacing the game. When you put yourself in a hole like we did, you’re going to have to have a combination of things and defensively you’ve got to have a number of stops to make that up. We just didn’t do that tonight”

Advertising

Washington led by 18 twice in the second quarter. Seattle was able to turn around a few scoring plays but ultimately could never construct a run big enough to minimize the deficit.

“We just didn’t come out prepared today,” Mosqueda-Lewis said. “We didn’t start off the game like we usually do and this is a team where they make you pay for that.”

In her first game back since her All-Star debut, Howard led Seattle with 26 points and six rebounds. She was the only player to score in double-digits for the Storm, whereas the Mystics had five players do so.

All-Star guard Jewell Loyd made her first start since the Storm’s loss to Las Vegas on June 25 after battling an ongoing ankle injury. Loyd ended with eight points and two assists. After sitting out the Storm’s previous two games due to a knee injury, Mosqueda-Lewis returned to the Storm lineup as well and scored nine points.

Now with a win each, Seattle and Washington will meet one more time this season to determine a series winner. Seattle defeated the Mystics in Washington 74-71 on June 14 and will travel across the country to face the Mystics again Aug. 14.

Before that, Storm will next make a quick road trip to Los Angeles for a 2 p.m. game Sunday against the Sparks. Seattle will then close out its time in Everett by hosting the Dallas Wings on Thursday.