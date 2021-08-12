During her 19 years in the league, there isn’t much Sue Bird hasn’t done.

But Thursday, the WNBA standout got to check another item off her list, as she and the Seattle Storm won the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup, blowing out the Connecticut Sun 79-57.

The cup final was played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, and pitted the best teams from each division, as determined by the 10 Commissioner Cup games played throughout the first half of the WNBA season.

The winning team was promised a $500,000 purse split between the players, with each athlete guaranteed $30,000 each. The Sun earned $10,000 per player. Additionally, Breanna Stewart, who was selected by a seven-person media committee as the Cup Final MVP, was awarded an additional $5,000.

The Sun entered the game with the best record in the competition, going 9-1 in Commissioner Cup games, while the Storm earned their spot after an 8-2 run. The Storm certainly didn’t look like the lower seeded team in the first quarter. It put up 28 points in the first ten minutes led by Stewart.

If jet lag was an issue for Stewart, or really any of the five Olympians on the Storm roster, they didn’t show it. The star power forward found her stroke from range early, scoring 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the field in the first quarter. Stewart also hit 2 of 3 shots from behind the arc, and going on a solo 10-point run, part of a 17-7 run by the Storm to take a 10-point lead into the second quarter

While Stewart finally got a break in the second quarter, the Storm offense continued to roll. Seattle got four points each from formidable bench pieces Jordin Canada and Ezi Magbegor, while Jewell Loyd added five points of her own, including converting an and-one fast-break layup off a long pass from fellow Olympian Bird.

All of the Sun’s offense in the first half ran through it’s all-star tandem of DeWanna Bonner and Jonquel Jones, who combined for 22 points. The rest of the Sun only managed to score 14 points, and two of its starters were held scoreless in the first half. A dagger from Bird at the end of the half sent the game into halftime up 46-35.

Out of the break, it took the Storm less than a quarter to shut the door. A quick layup and then a block on the other end from center Mercedes Russell, followed quickly by four quick points from Bird and a layup by Loyd pushed the lead to 20, and by the time the dust settled on the third quarter, Seattle led 68-30.

Stewart led all scorers Thursday, putting up 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting, grabbing four boards, and dishing three assists. She also added four steals, three blocks and went 3 of 4 from three-point range in just under 27 minutes, finishing with a game-high plus-27.

Loyd also added 16 points and Bird hit double digits, putting up 10 points. Epiphanny Prince added seven off the bench, while Russell, Canada, and Magbegor all added six each.

The Storm heads back to WNBA on Sunday against the Chicago Sky.