Just a block away from the Storm’s home at Climate Pledge Arena, artists Mari Shibuya and Zahyr Lauren, also known as L. Haz, put the finishing touches on a massive, 50 feet by 20 feet, mural dedicated to the four-time WNBA champions.
The final pops of yellow are added around future Hall of Famer Sue Bird, who is months away from her 20th year as a WNBA player. Faces of former league MVP and reigning Finals MVP Breanna Stewart and up-and-coming All-Star guard Jewell Loyd accompany Bird, with the Seattle skyline pictured behind them.
“It’s a message of solidarity, a message for social change,” said Shibuya.
The art can be seen on the Toulouse Petit building in on Mercer and Queen Anne Avenue.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.