Just a block away from the Storm’s home at Climate Pledge Arena, artists Mari Shibuya and Zahyr Lauren, also known as L. Haz, put the finishing touches on a massive, 50 feet by 20 feet, mural dedicated to the four-time WNBA champions.

The final pops of yellow are added around future Hall of Famer Sue Bird, who is months away from her 20th year as a WNBA player. Faces of former league MVP and reigning Finals MVP Breanna Stewart and up-and-coming All-Star guard Jewell Loyd accompany Bird, with the Seattle skyline pictured behind them.

“It’s a message of solidarity, a message for social change,” said Shibuya.

The art can be seen on the Toulouse Petit building in on Mercer and Queen Anne Avenue.