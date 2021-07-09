The Storm’s Big 3 was no match for Phoenix’s Dynamic Duo.

The Storm entered Friday’s game at Phoenix Suns Arena knowing it had to contain Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith to have any chance of upsetting a short-handed Mercury team without WNBA great Diana Taurasi.

Griner and Diggins-Smith combined to outscore the Storm stars by 14 points, which proved to be the difference in Seattle’s 85-77 loss that snapped its three-game winning streak.

Jewell Loyd finished with 16 points and led a balanced scoring attack for the Storm, which had all five starters score in double figures.

Breanna Stewart had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Katie Lou Samuelson tallied 14 points while Mercedes Russell had 12 points and Sue Bird 10.

Still, Seattle was no match for Griner (29 points and 15 rebounds) and Diggins-Smith (26 points and six assists). No other Mercury player scored more than eight points.

Advertising

Both teams were limited in personnel.

In addition to Taurasi, Phoenix was without backup guard Bria Hartley (right knee) and Sophie Cunningham (jaw), who left the game in the first half.

Meanwhile, Seattle was absent Australians Ezi Magbegor and Stephanie Talbot who left to train with their national team in preparation for next month’s Summer Olympics.

Without Magbegor, the Storm was limited in the post and had just two players 6-foot-4 or taller in Stewart and Russell to contend with Griner.

Phoenix’s seven-time WNBA All-Star center torched Russell for 17 points, 11 points in the first quarter, and had 17 on 8-for-10 shooting at halftime when Seattle trailed 39-34.

The Storm fell behind 51-43 before using a 14-5 run to take a 57-56 lead late in the third. However, Phoenix scored four straight points to end the quarter and go up 60-57.

The Mercury looked as if it would blow the game open while holding a 79-70 lead with 2:20 left.

Advertising

However, Seattle cut its deficit to 80-77 when Russell sank a layup with 29 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Russell inexplicably intentionally fouled Diggins-Smith to foul out. Diggins-Smith hit both free throws for a five-point lead.

After Stewart missed a three-pointer, Diggins-Smith hit two more foul shots to seal the win.

The Storm fell to 15-5 while the Mercury improved to 9-9.

Both teams play again Sunday at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Notes